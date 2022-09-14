ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck.

The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells Ferry Road. According to workers with the Mobile County Animal Shelter, the female duck is injured.

A picture of the duck was posted on the shelter’s Facebook Page . The duck appears to be mostly dark brown with streaks of a lighter brown color. Some of the feathers towards the back of the duck have patterns and some feathers look to be missing.

WKRG News 5

