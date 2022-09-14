Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Data science reveals universal rules shaping cells' power stations
Mitochondria are compartments—so-called "organelles"—in our cells that provide the chemical energy supply we need to move, think, and live. Chloroplasts are organelles in plants and algae that capture sunlight and perform photosynthesis. At a first glance, they might look worlds apart. But an international team of researchers, led by the University of Bergen, have used data science and computational biology to show that the same "rules" have shaped how both of these organelle types—and more—have evolved throughout life's history.
Phys.org
Global energy spectrum of the general oceanic circulation
For the first time, University of Rochester researchers have quantified the energy of ocean currents larger than 1,000 kilometers. In the process, they and their collaborators have discovered that the most energetic is the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, some 9,000 kilometers in diameter. The team, led by Hussein Aluie, associate professor...
Phys.org
Tailoring the particle sizes of Pt₅Ce alloy nanoparticles for the oxygen reduction reaction
This study was led by Dr. Yang Hu (Institute of Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, the Technical University of Denmark) and Dr. Qing-Feng Li (Institute of Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, Technical University of Denmark). Pt-rare earth metal (RE) alloys are a family of catalysts with exceptional performance...
Phys.org
Seismic device made for extraterrestrial research can help tackle climate change on Earth
Underground carbon sequestration is a promising approach to fight climate change, yet there are major obstacles to overcome before this technology can be applied on a large scale. A new study from Japan may address one such obstacle by identifying how to continuously and affordably monitor carbon reservoirs to detect leaks or other changes that require attention. The article, "4 cm Portable Active Seismic Source (PASS) for Meter- to Kilometer-Scale Imaging and Monitoring of Subsurface Structures," was published in Seismological Research Letters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Simulations show increased jet stream waviness due to asymmetric rise in global temperatures
A quartet of researchers, two with the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics and two with Pukyong National University, has created a group of simulations of changes to the jet stream under global warming. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes using math theory to describe wind motion under given circumstances to create their simulations.
Phys.org
Surprise hydrological shifts imperil water resources
From 1997 to 2010, southeastern Australia experienced its worst drought on record. The "Millennium" drought severely strained municipal and agricultural water supplies—and despite a return to near-predrought rainfall levels, some of the region's watersheds have not yet recovered. The extended dry spell delivered two surprises: streamflows that were surprisingly low during the drought, even considering the low rainfall, and a lack of post-drought recovery in streamflows back to predrought norms.
Phys.org
Decoupling engineering of formamidinium–cesium perovskites for efficient photovoltaics
Metal halide perovskites (ABX3) have emerged as promising candidates for various optoelectronic applications due to their excellent optoelectronic properties and low-cost fabrication. At present, the light-absorbing layer of the highest-efficiency single-junction perovskite solar cells (PSCs) is almost all based on FAPbI3 perovskite, achieving power conversion efficiency (PCE) that is comparable to commercial crystalline silicon cells.
Phys.org
Feeling out of equilibrium in a dual geometric world: A novel theory for nonlinear dissipative phenomena
Losing energy is rarely a good thing, but now, researchers in Japan have shown how to extend the applicability of thermodynamics to systems that are not in equilibrium. By encoding the energy dissipation relationships in a geometric way, they were able to cast the physical constraints in a generalized geometric space. This work may significantly improve our understanding of chemical reaction networks, including those that underlie the metabolism and growth of living organisms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
A fossil baby helped scientists explain how mammals thrived after the dinosaur extinction
Sixty-two million years ago, a mother gave birth to a baby. Overcoming the shock of birth in a matter of minutes, the baby began to explore the world around it. The baby started to suckle from its mother, a natural instinct shared by all animals of its kind, the mammals.
Phys.org
Does exercise drive development? In the sea anemone, the way you move matters
As humans, we know that an active lifestyle gives us some control over our form. When we hit the pavement, track our steps, and head to the gym, we can maintain muscle development and reduce body fat. Our physical activity helps shape our physical figure. But what if we sustained similar aerobics in our earlier forms? Is it possible that our embryos also exercised?
Phys.org
Did life ever exist on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover finds organic matter in rock samples
NASA's Perseverance rover is investigating signs of ancient life on Mars, and has now collected some of the most promising samples from the Red Planet yet. According to NASA, several rock samples containing organic matter were found in Jezero Crater, a 28-mile wide crater home to what scientists believe was once a river delta that formed about 3.5 billion years ago.
Phys.org
Differential impacts of adult trees on offspring and non-offspring recruits in a subtropical forest
An important mechanism promoting species coexistence is conspecific negative density dependence (CNDD), which inhibits conspecific neighbors by accumulating host-specific enemies near adult trees and thus promoting species coexistence by freeing up space for heterospecific species. Natural enemies may be genotype-specific. Whether within-species genetic relatedness between seedlings and adult neighbors regulates...
Phys.org
Researchers find the cell cortex is activated by thousands of short-lived protein condensates
During development, the cells of an embryo divide until a fully functional organism emerges. One component of the cell is especially important during this process: the cell cortex. This fine network of hair-like filament structures (called actin) just below the cell membrane is the main determinant of cell shape and is involved in almost everything a cell does, such as moving, dividing, or sensing its environment.
Phys.org
Phase transitions in olivine may be the cause of deep seismic faulting
Earthquakes which occur at depths of several hundred kilometers in the mantle are called "deep-focus earthquakes". Such earthquakes occasionally result in serious disasters such as the 1994 Bolivian earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 638 km with a magnitude of 8.3. The cause of deep-focus earthquakes, however, has been...
Phys.org
Removing author fees can help open access journals make research available to everyone
Open access (OA) journals are academic, peer-reviewed journals that are free and available for anyone to read without paying subscription fees. To make up for lost subscription revenue, many journals instead charge author fees to researchers who wish to publish in them. These fees can reach thousands of dollars per article, paid out of publicly funded research grants.
Phys.org
Techniques learned from Earth climate science aid in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets
An international team, including astrophysicists from the University of Exeter, is taking lessons and techniques learned from Earth climate science to pave the way to robustly model atmospheres of planets orbiting distant stars, aiding in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets. Crucially, the team believes that this research can also...
Phys.org
Study suggests new mechanism for lipid transporter
A new model suggests that a protein involved in the generation of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) works differently than previously thought. HDL is known as the "good cholesterol" because it moves fat and cholesterol away from artery walls and may help prevent or reduce atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease. Jere Segrest,...
Phys.org
Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
Phys.org
Refreezing Earth's poles feasible and cheap, new study finds
The poles are warming several times faster than the global average, causing record smashing heatwaves that were reported earlier this year in both the Arctic and Antarctic. Melting ice and collapsing glaciers at high latitudes would accelerate sea level rise around the planet. Fortunately, refreezing the poles by reducing incoming sunlight would be both feasible and remarkably cheap, according to new research published today in Environmental Research Communications.
Phys.org
A new holographic microscope allows scientists to see through the skull and image the mouse brain
Researchers led by Associate Director Choi Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor Kim Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Choi Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. It is said that the new microscope can "see through" the intact skull, and is capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.
Comments / 0