Pittsburgh Steelers fans will not like the throw chart of quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s performance in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high note after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime on the road. In Week 2, they had the chance to get a win at home against the New England Patriots. Instead, they lost 17-14, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky did not exactly inspire the fanbase at Acrisure Stadium with his performance, completing 21-of-33 pass attempts for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO