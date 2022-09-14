Read full article on original website
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Steelers fans make their feelings on Mitch Trubisky crystal clear
Pittsburgh Steelers fans have seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky, and want head coach Mike Tomlin to put in Kenny Pickett already. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided prior to Week 1 that they were going with veteran Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback over rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. The Steelers did get a huge Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Trubisky did not exactly light up the stat sheet.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Seahawks legend Richard Sherman drags Russell Wilson for second straight week
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman took to Twitter to take a shot at Russell Wilson for the second straight week. Seattle got their revenge on Wilson last week thanks to a Monday Night Football upset, but the shots keep on coming. Sherman and several former Seahawks have come...
Every Nathaniel Hackett mistake is nightmare fuel for Broncos fans (Video)
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is off to a tough start, to say the least. That continued well into Week 2. Denver won their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, which ought to be a relief to Broncos fans after a brutal loss in Seattle to open the year.
Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky won’t inspire hope in Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen two miserable games from Mitchell Trubisky. That should be enough evidence to promote Kenny Pickett to start in Week 3. The Steelers made it through Week 1 with Mitchell Trubisky as their quarterback. It wasn’t pretty but they got a victory. In Week 2,...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Raiders fans are convinced A.J. Green dropped game-tying catch
Las Vegas Raiders fans are convinced Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green’s game-tying two-point conversion wasn’t a catch. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were down 16 points against the Raiders, but the star quarterback led a brilliant comeback which included two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. The last of those two-pointers came on a throw to A.J. Green, though some Las Vegas fans think he dropped the ball.
3 NFL QBs who played like they should be benched in Week 2
These three quarterbacks had bench-worthy performances in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The NFL has entered its second week of the 2022 season. Last week featured some exciting finishes, thanks in part to solid performances from the quarterbacks starting under center. The same could be said in Week 2, as Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Flacco led the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively, to comeback victories.
NFL・
Tom Brady apologizes for breaking tablet in hilarious postgame tweet
Tom Brady let his emotions get the best of him, taking his frustrations out on a tablet, but he made sure to apologize on Twitter after the game. The Buccaneers‘ offense had another frustrating day playing the Saints on Sunday but Tom Brady and company ended up leaning on their defense and coming away with a 20-10 victory.
Frank Reich, Kevin Stefanski coached like they wanted to be fired in Week 2
Frank Reich and these two other NFL head coaches are feeling the pressure after Week 2. Nobody’s seat is hotter in the NFL than Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich’s after his latest Duval disaster. Reich entered the season on the hot seat, but he might actually end...
It sure looks like refs missed a clear Justin Fields touchdown on QB sneak (Video)
The refs in the Bears vs. Packers game seemed to completely miss Justin Fields getting the ball into the endzone on fourth down at the goal line. On a day when multiple teams pulled off shocking comebacks, the Bears tried to get in on the fun late against the Packers. Then the refs got in the way.
Herm Edwards fired: 5 replacements who can win at Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils will need to replace Herm Edwards as their head coach. It is finally over, as the Arizona State Sun Devils did not play to win the games for Herm Edwards. Edwards is out as the Sun Devils head coach after losing a clunker at home...
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
Devin White throws shade at Jameis Winston after Bucs beat Saints (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White said he knew New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston would give them the football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally conquered their demons in the regular season in the New Orleans Saints. Ever since quarterback Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers, they have never won a regular-season matchup against the Saints. But that all changed on Sunday, as Tampa Bay got the 20-10 win over New Orleans, as they capitalized off three turnovers from quarterback Jameis Winston.
Mitch Trubisky’s throw chart belongs right in the garbage can
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will not like the throw chart of quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s performance in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high note after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime on the road. In Week 2, they had the chance to get a win at home against the New England Patriots. Instead, they lost 17-14, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky did not exactly inspire the fanbase at Acrisure Stadium with his performance, completing 21-of-33 pass attempts for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Washington Commanders fans need this Jahan Dotson shirt
BreakingT has partnered with Pepsi and the NFLPA to highlight the NFL Rookie of the Week. Up first? This Washington WR Jahan Dotson shirt. The Washington Commanders got themselves a stud wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft and it didn’t take him long to make an impact. Which is why you’re going to need this BreakingT Jahan Dotson shirt.
Best memes and tweets from Cooper Rush and the Cowboys upending Bengals
Cooper Rush remains undefeated as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback following the team’s 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys were seemingly heading into a downward spiral, as starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb and would be sidelined multiple weeks following surgery. With that, the Cowboys moved forward with Cooper Rush as QB1, with his second start of the season coming against the Cincinnati Bengals, the defending AFC champions.
