Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)
Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. Massive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday. At a news conference, Japan Meteorological Agency officials called for the highest level of caution and issued a special warning for the Kagoshima Prefecture and the northern Kyushu region as Typhoon Nanmadol bears down.
Japan tells 2m to shelter from ‘very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol
Two million people in Japan have been told to seek shelter before the arrival of Typhoon Nanmadol, the national broadcaster, NHK, said, as the weather agency issued a rare “special warning” about the powerful storm. NHK, which compiles alerts issued by local authorities, said level four evacuation instructions...
scitechdaily.com
Typhoon Muifa Lands Near Shanghai – Near China’s Largest Metropolitan Area and Major Shipping Ports
Typhoon Muifa made landfall twice near China’s largest metropolitan area and several of the world’s major shipping ports on September 14, 2022. First, the typhoon crossed over land at Zhoushan Island, then it passed over Hangzhou Bay, and it eventually came ashore in Shanghai. According to news reports,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evacuation warnings after typhoon makes landfall in Japan
Millions of people in Japan were under evacuation warnings on Monday as Typhoon Nanmadol brought strong winds and heavy rain to the southwest of the country after making landfall overnight. But evacuation warnings of various levels remained in place for 9.6 million people on the last day of a holiday weekend in Japan.
In Italy floods, mud tsunami swallowed victims alive
Adriana Pianelli called out to her husband and son as they disappeared under a sea of mud in the underground carpark, during a deadly storm that devastated villages in central Italy. "I saw them, I called Andrea!
Watch: Earthquake ceiling collapse scatters athletes at Taiwan sports club
Badminton players at a fifth-floor sports center in Taoyuan ran for their lives as the ceiling caved in during a powerful earthquake. Elsewhere in the country, first responders worked to rescue people trapped under the rubble.Sept. 18, 2022.
6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off east coast of Taiwan
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Taiwan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit just after 9.30pm (1330 GMT) about 50km (30 miles) north of the coastal city of Taitung at 10 kilometres (six miles) deep. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude slightly lower at 6.4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 die under collapsed structures amid heavy rains in India
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Heavy rains flooded hundreds of homes, knocked out power and collapsed structures in northern India, causing 12 deaths and more injuries, officials said Friday. Schools were closed for the day in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, where the meteorological office recorded 35 millimeters (1.4...
Phys.org
A third of Aussies fear losing their homes to climate change
Six in 10 Australians (62%) expect climate change will have a severe effect in their area over the next 10 years and globally across 34 countries more than 71%, including a majority in every single country, expect the same, a new study conducted by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum finds.
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue andcomments sure to anger Beijing.
Hanoi's popular 'Train Street' cafes ordered to close
(CNN) — Hanoi's popular "train street" is once again the subject of a significant crackdown. The street, where trains travel along a track just inches away from homes and businesses in the Vietnam capital, has long been one of the most popular tourist sites in Hanoi and a regular favorite on social media.
Phys.org
India welcomes back cheetahs, 70 years after local extinction
Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India Saturday, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects. Officials say the project is the world's first intercontinental relocation of cheetahs, the planet's fastest land animal. The five females and...
Phys.org
Beads show European trade in African interior used Indigenous routes
Tiny glass beads discovered in mountain caves about 25 miles from the shores of Lake Malawi in eastern-central Africa provide evidence that European trade in the continent's hinterland was built on Indigenous trade routes from the coast to the interior that had existed for centuries, according to a study co-authored by Yale anthropologist Jessica Thompson.
travelnoire.com
Vietnam Welcomes Over 1.44 Million Tourists So Far This Year
In the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed over 1.44 million international travelers. Vietnam’s rise in tourism is a result of the country reopening to international travelers and resuming international routes post pandemic. Arrivals in Vietnam. 88 percent of international arrivals in Vietnam were by air while 12...
Phys.org
Ever heard of ocean forests? They're larger than the Amazon and more productive than we thought
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest? Hidden underwater...
Phys.org
'Like a new planet': Volcano draws visitors to Spanish isle
When the volcano erupted in La Palma last year, Teodoro Gonzalez Perez rushed to the Spanish island to see the lava flows with his own eyes—now he's back for another look. This time, he's here to see the volcano closer up now it has quieted down. "It's like walking...
China Wants Taiwan and the Clock Is Ticking Louder Every Day
It’s next to impossible to find a serious student of international affairs or military strategy who doesn’t think the strategic relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China has reached a new nadir. Things were very uncomfortable before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 2 visit to Taipei set off a new round of fireworks, prompting Beijing to initiate its most ambitious series of naval exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan yet. Those exercises amounted to more than saber-rattling. They were nothing short of a rehearsal for just the sort of blockade the People’s Republic of...
POLITICO
Visiting foreign lawmakers gang up on China
Hi, China Watchers. This week we measure the China fear factor among visiting foreign lawmakers to Washington, D.C. and take a close look at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ video appeals to the Chinese internet. We’ll also kick the tires on the Biden administration’s moves to take the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from slogan to strategy and profile the second in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
Phys.org
Image: UK heat wave
This summer, heat waves struck Europe, North Africa, the U.S. and Asia with temperatures reaching over 40°C in places—breaking many long-standing records. Images from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission show the scale of Britain's heat wave as it baked in extreme temperatures in August. The image, captured on 12...
Comments / 0