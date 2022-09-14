ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)

Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. M​assive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday. At a news conference, Japan Meteorological Agency officials called for the highest level of caution and issued a special warning for the Kagoshima Prefecture and the northern Kyushu region as Typhoon Nanmadol bears down.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Emergency Evacuation#Wind Speed#Typhoon Muifa#State News#Xinhua#Cctv#Shanghai Airport Group
AFP

Evacuation warnings after typhoon makes landfall in Japan

Millions of people in Japan were under evacuation warnings on Monday as Typhoon Nanmadol brought strong winds and heavy rain to the southwest of the country after making landfall overnight. But evacuation warnings of various levels remained in place for 9.6 million people on the last day of a holiday weekend in Japan.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off east coast of Taiwan

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Taiwan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit just after 9.30pm (1330 GMT) about 50km (30 miles) north of the coastal city of Taitung at 10 kilometres (six miles) deep. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude slightly lower at 6.4...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Phys.org

A third of Aussies fear losing their homes to climate change

Six in 10 Australians (62%) expect climate change will have a severe effect in their area over the next 10 years and globally across 34 countries more than 71%, including a majority in every single country, expect the same, a new study conducted by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum finds.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Hanoi's popular 'Train Street' cafes ordered to close

(CNN) — Hanoi's popular "train street" is once again the subject of a significant crackdown. The street, where trains travel along a track just inches away from homes and businesses in the Vietnam capital, has long been one of the most popular tourist sites in Hanoi and a regular favorite on social media.
TRAVEL
Phys.org

India welcomes back cheetahs, 70 years after local extinction

Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India Saturday, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects. Officials say the project is the world's first intercontinental relocation of cheetahs, the planet's fastest land animal. The five females and...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Beads show European trade in African interior used Indigenous routes

Tiny glass beads discovered in mountain caves about 25 miles from the shores of Lake Malawi in eastern-central Africa provide evidence that European trade in the continent's hinterland was built on Indigenous trade routes from the coast to the interior that had existed for centuries, according to a study co-authored by Yale anthropologist Jessica Thompson.
INDIA
travelnoire.com

Vietnam Welcomes Over 1.44 Million Tourists So Far This Year

In the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed over 1.44 million international travelers. Vietnam’s rise in tourism is a result of the country reopening to international travelers and resuming international routes post pandemic. Arrivals in Vietnam. 88 percent of international arrivals in Vietnam were by air while 12...
TRAVEL
Phys.org

'Like a new planet': Volcano draws visitors to Spanish isle

When the volcano erupted in La Palma last year, Teodoro Gonzalez Perez rushed to the Spanish island to see the lava flows with his own eyes—now he's back for another look. This time, he's here to see the volcano closer up now it has quieted down. "It's like walking...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

China Wants Taiwan and the Clock Is Ticking Louder Every Day

It’s next to impossible to find a serious student of international affairs or military strategy who doesn’t think the strategic relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China has reached a new nadir. Things were very uncomfortable before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 2 visit to Taipei set off a new round of fireworks, prompting Beijing to initiate its most ambitious series of naval exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan yet. Those exercises amounted to more than saber-rattling. They were nothing short of a rehearsal for just the sort of blockade the People’s Republic of...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Visiting foreign lawmakers gang up on China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we measure the China fear factor among visiting foreign lawmakers to Washington, D.C. and take a close look at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ video appeals to the Chinese internet. We’ll also kick the tires on the Biden administration’s moves to take the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from slogan to strategy and profile the second in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
FOREIGN POLICY
Phys.org

Image: UK heat wave

This summer, heat waves struck Europe, North Africa, the U.S. and Asia with temperatures reaching over 40°C in places—breaking many long-standing records. Images from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission show the scale of Britain's heat wave as it baked in extreme temperatures in August. The image, captured on 12...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy