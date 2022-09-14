ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

You could soon control your VPN through Microsoft Edge

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2PoD_0hv66ccz00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 11 users may soon be able to control and tweak their VPN from within their browser thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Edge.

Appearing now for some Canary users, controls for the Microsoft Edge Secure Network (VPN) are now accessible within the browser for the first time, providing a quick and easy way to make sure their online activity stays private.

Spotted by Reddit user Leopeva64-2 (opens in new tab), the new settings appear under the Privacy, search and services menu within Microsoft Edge, and offer a number of ways for users to run their VPN.

Secure Network controls

Announced in May 2022, Microsoft Edge Secure Network is a service provided in partnership with web infrastructure and CDN provider Cloudflare, rather than entirely the company's own production.

The new menu offers three options when it comes to how Microsoft Edge Secure Network operates for users.

The "recommended" option, which appears to be on by default, means that the VPN automatically protects your traffic when using public Wi-Fi, when connecting to unsecured networks, or visiting a site without a valid HTTP certificate.

This setting provides 1GB of free VPN usage a month, but also conserves data by routing streaming and video content outside Secure Network.

The more "advanced" All Sites setting ensures that the VPN is used for all browsing traffic, including streaming and video content - although it advises that doing so will quickly use up the 1GB free monthly VPN traffic allowance.

At the other end of the spectrum, users can also choose to run the service on Select Sites, where they create a customized list of sites which when visited, activate the VPN. This option also routes all other traffic outside of Secure Network, giving users more free VPN traffic to enjoy.

Users can also set exceptions and rules to run Secure Network on certain sites, for example those that could pose possible security issues. The VPN can also be toggled on within the browser when visiting a website, with the option to "always use VPN for this site" also provided.

There's been no official confirmation from Microsoft around the update, but given that Edge Canary users are able to access the feature now, we're expecting a more public announcement soon.

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge

Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Network Traffic#Leopeva64 2#Privacy#Cdn
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft has launched a new CDN for businesses

Microsoft has announced it will introduce a new CDN service targeted at businesses, with video streaming enhancements taking centre stage. The news follows the acquisition of eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network) company Peer5 in August 2021 and the subsequent integration of the firm's service into the Teams video conferencing platform.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechRadar

Microsoft Azure is taking its cloud into space

Microsoft’s plans to extend its cloud operations into space are well underway, with the company having recently announced some new progression on its extra-terrestrial mission. The latest announcement (opens in new tab) includes a preview of Azure Orbital Cloud Access, which the company says serves as a “step toward...
ECONOMY
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store

Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets with latest app update

The company announced today that it’s releasing an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Snapchat Lock Screen Widgets that you can choose from. The first Lock Screen widget option is a small square that opens directly to the Snapchat camera. The second option is a larger rectangle that opens to a conversation with a friend or group. The widget will also display your streak with this friend, alongside the other emojis that are shown next to that specific chat in the app.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft 365 apps will now update themselves as if by magic

Microsoft has announced an update for its suite of office and productivity software that will help IT departments ensure applications are always up to date. As explained in a company blog post (opens in new tab), a new feature for Microsoft 365 now allows IT administrators to push updates to business laptops and PCs while they are idle or locked down.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Full-screen widgets are coming to a future Windows 11 update

A better view for your widgets in Windows 11 is finally happening thanks to a recent Insider build that's available to download. If you're a member of the Windows Insider program (opens in new tab) on the Dev Channel (which allows you to install Windows 11 updates that are made up of features that are in testing) you can try out a new view of widgets where they cover your desktop in build 25201.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

These YouTube gaming videos are spreading malware

A newly discovered malicious campaign that distributes the RedLine Stealer infostealer comes with a very interesting self-propagation mechanism, researchers have found. Cybersecurity experts from Kaspersky uncovered new malware (opens in new tab) that logs into the YouTube accounts of compromised users and uploads a video to their channel, which distributes RedLine Infostealer.
FIFA
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data

Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Wix wants more portfolio websites created and quickly

Wix has launched a new portfolio website builder (opens in new tab) solution with customizable layouts to simplify the process of creating professional online collections. Available now in multiple languages, Wix Portfolio lets users change the look of their site without having to go into each project page separately and update individually.
INTERNET
TechRadar

TechRadar

47K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy