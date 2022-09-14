Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
No. 11 Michigan State, Washington both seeking validation
SEATTLE - No. 11 Michigan State travels to Seattle on Saturday for a matchup against the Washington Huskies, with both teams seeking validation for their 2-0 starts. Welcome to prove-it weekend for both Washington and Michigan State. The Spartans looked terrific in their first two games routing Western Michigan and Akron to open the season, but weren’t tested in a way that validated their No. 11 ranking. Their spot among the elite in the Big Ten would be confirmed with a win at Washington, which looks vastly improved in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach. But like Michigan State, the Huskies had a soft landing to their schedule and the Spartans represent the first test of DeBoer’s tenure.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Temps near 80 to start of the week
If you're having a hard time saying goodbye to summer, you'll love our forecast this week. Highs could flirt with the 80s in Seattle Monday and Tuesday! For those hoping for more classic autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. No real rain is on the horizon, at least in the short term.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cooler with a chance for showers Friday
Seattle - Light showers will move through Western Washington and the Cascades Friday as a frontal system pushes through the area. Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with midday looking like the best chance for light showers. Precipitation amounts will be low in most areas. Friday brings the best chance...
q13fox.com
Ounces Taproom hosts celebration for West Seattle Bridge reopening
West Seattle - At Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden, hundreds showed up for a West Seattle Bridge reopening celebration on Saturday. Customers enjoyed music, a pop-up market, food vendors and family-friendly fun while toasting the long-awaited reopening. "Very excited for the bridge to reopen," said Martin Williams, a resident of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Back to school shopping for less in Seattle
Back to school shopping can be necessary, but costly. Goodwill's "DIY Guy' Gary Foy joins Good Day Seattle from the Evergreen location to talk about where to search for the best deals.
q13fox.com
Fall arrives late week, but summer hangs on with highs in the upper 70s.
Seattle - A beautiful day across the Northwest. Highs warming into the mid to upper 70s Sunday. SeaTac hit 74 while Shelton warmed to 78 and even the NW Coast felt the warnth as well... Forks hit at 79. We're forecasting mostly clear skies overnight and that will cool us...
q13fox.com
Seattle Education Association reviewing tentative agreement
Teachers with the Seattle Education Association are reviewing their tentative agreement from the district. The union will plan a final vote soon.
q13fox.com
Students, teachers return to class in Eatonville
Students and teachers are back in the classroom in Eatonville to start the school year. The first day of school was Friday after teachers had been on strike for more than a week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
West Seattle Bridge back open after 2.5 years
West Seattlites can rejoice! The West Seattle Bridge is finally back open, alleviating lengthy traffic detours that drivers have experienced for the last two and a half years.
q13fox.com
USS Nimitz at sea for training mission
The USS Nimitz is back out on the water after a short stay in Puget Sound. The longest serving aircraft carrier in the Navy arrived back to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington in July.
q13fox.com
Rising indie artist Sarah Kang talks new music and career
SEATTLE - Sarah Kang is a rising musician on the cusp of making a major splash in the indie genre. In this exclusive FOX 13 interview, Sarah dives into what started her career, the inspiration behind her music and new releases on the horizon. Sarah Kang grew up loving to...
q13fox.com
Gardening and healing with neighbors: Driver on the Street
Planting Seeds of Kindness is what one Tacoma family is all about. In this edition of Driver On The Street, Photojournalist Michael Driver takes us to the Sudds home, where their Love of gardening is being used to help out in a tough situation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Human torso washes ashore at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Clallam County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female's torso. Deputies and US Fish and Wildlife Rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meets the beach.
q13fox.com
'We get that it's frustrating': WSDOT explains multiple construction projects this weekend
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out a series of Tweets on Friday - taking a moment to empathize with the public, while also explaining the reasons behind all the construction happening in the area, and their game plan to get it done as soon as possible.
q13fox.com
Candidates for Seattle Police Chief speak at public forum
The public has now heard from all three finalists for Seattle's next police chief. The next step: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will meet all of them. A decision could come in early October.
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
q13fox.com
King County metro to reduce trips due to workforce shortages
Starting Saturday, using public transportation to get around in Seattle could be a little more difficult. More than 60 Metro Transit routes will be reduced or modified, due to workforce shortages.
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
q13fox.com
Rideshare drivers call for stronger safety measures after Seattle shooting
Local rideshare drivers in Seattle are calling for stronger safety measures and justice after a Lyft driver was shot to death. Mohamed Kediye is a father of six, who was driving his final Lyft passenger of the night when he was gunned down Sunday night.
q13fox.com
Police investigate overnight shooting near Cal Anderson Park, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
Comments / 0