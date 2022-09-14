ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

No. 11 Michigan State, Washington both seeking validation

SEATTLE - No. 11 Michigan State travels to Seattle on Saturday for a matchup against the Washington Huskies, with both teams seeking validation for their 2-0 starts. Welcome to prove-it weekend for both Washington and Michigan State. The Spartans looked terrific in their first two games routing Western Michigan and Akron to open the season, but weren’t tested in a way that validated their No. 11 ranking. Their spot among the elite in the Big Ten would be confirmed with a win at Washington, which looks vastly improved in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach. But like Michigan State, the Huskies had a soft landing to their schedule and the Spartans represent the first test of DeBoer’s tenure.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Temps near 80 to start of the week

If you're having a hard time saying goodbye to summer, you'll love our forecast this week. Highs could flirt with the 80s in Seattle Monday and Tuesday! For those hoping for more classic autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. No real rain is on the horizon, at least in the short term.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Cooler with a chance for showers Friday

Seattle - Light showers will move through Western Washington and the Cascades Friday as a frontal system pushes through the area. Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with midday looking like the best chance for light showers. Precipitation amounts will be low in most areas. Friday brings the best chance...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Ounces Taproom hosts celebration for West Seattle Bridge reopening

West Seattle - At Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden, hundreds showed up for a West Seattle Bridge reopening celebration on Saturday. Customers enjoyed music, a pop-up market, food vendors and family-friendly fun while toasting the long-awaited reopening. "Very excited for the bridge to reopen," said Martin Williams, a resident of...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Back to school shopping for less in Seattle

Back to school shopping can be necessary, but costly. Goodwill's "DIY Guy' Gary Foy joins Good Day Seattle from the Evergreen location to talk about where to search for the best deals.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

USS Nimitz at sea for training mission

The USS Nimitz is back out on the water after a short stay in Puget Sound. The longest serving aircraft carrier in the Navy arrived back to its homeport in Bremerton, Washington in July.
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Rising indie artist Sarah Kang talks new music and career

SEATTLE - Sarah Kang is a rising musician on the cusp of making a major splash in the indie genre. In this exclusive FOX 13 interview, Sarah dives into what started her career, the inspiration behind her music and new releases on the horizon. Sarah Kang grew up loving to...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gardening and healing with neighbors: Driver on the Street

Planting Seeds of Kindness is what one Tacoma family is all about. In this edition of Driver On The Street, Photojournalist Michael Driver takes us to the Sudds home, where their Love of gardening is being used to help out in a tough situation.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Human torso washes ashore at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Clallam County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female's torso. Deputies and US Fish and Wildlife Rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meets the beach.
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate overnight shooting near Cal Anderson Park, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
SEATTLE, WA

