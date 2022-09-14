BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye — and a smile on his face. His fearless scrambles frustrated and wore down Mississippi State while helping LSU open its Southeastern Conference slate on a triumphant note. “I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,” Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. “It is what it is — a battle scar. It’s going to swell up a little bit. But you know, it’s football.” Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

