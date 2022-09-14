Read full article on original website
REVEALED: Arch Manning's 48-hour visit at Texas with eight other recruits and their families cost school $280,000 for lodging at the Four Seasons, luxury dining and a lake cruise - before Peyton and Eli's nephew committed to Longhorns days later
Top college football recruit Arch Manning, his family, and other prospective players were showered with nearly $280,000 worth of hospitality and perks during a highly anticipated school visit in June, according to public records. The Athletic published details from those records on Friday, showing that the school rolled out the...
Daniels, LSU storm back from 13 down to beat Bulldogs, 31-16
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye — and a smile on his face. His fearless scrambles frustrated and wore down Mississippi State while helping LSU open its Southeastern Conference slate on a triumphant note. “I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,” Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. “It is what it is — a battle scar. It’s going to swell up a little bit. But you know, it’s football.” Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Serious trouble? Arkansas has to figure it out against Missouri State
It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which things could have gone worse for Arkansas than they did in the first half against Missouri State. The visiting Bears, an FCS team, owned every facet of the game through the first two quarters. Making matters worse, the Razorbacks, ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll, were playing against former coach Bobby Petrino. The game, which, on paper, should have been a rather easy Arkansas win, completely turned sideways. Missouri State took a 17-14 lead into the break. Arkansas put together its first sustained...
Missouri State vs. Arkansas football: Reaction pours in as Razorbacks survive scare in Bobby Petrino's return
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 63-7 win over UL-Monroe
Alabama’s football team was dominant in all three phases of the game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. The Tide scored six touchdowns on offense, one on defense, and two on special teams (punt return for a touchdown and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown). Not a member...
Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3
It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night
Both teams played in state championship games last season. Class 2A-sized Lafayette Christian opted to play up in Class 4A during the latest reclassification and began the season with wins against Acadiana and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, both 5A schools. Coming off a 28-23 loss at Ruston, Jesuit (1-1) will need continued solid play on defense and special teams.
Twins look to gain ground in AL Central against Guardians
After losing their eighth straight game to the Cleveland Guardians in a marathon 15-inning showdown that last over five hours
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts 2 more HRs in Yankees’ win
Aaron Judge blasted a pair of solo home runs to raise his season total to 59 and move within two
Alabama Defense Brings The Heat Vs. ULM
Remember a week ago in Austin? Will Anderson seemed to be pressing, and pressing can sometimes lead to errors. He had a few in Alabama’s razor-thin win over Texas. He had a few things Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, too. Good things. Following the first interception of the year thrown by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Louisiana-Monroe was set up at its 35.
Shreveport Times Non-Football Athlete of the Week 3 ballot features 10 area athletes
Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 10 northwest Louisiana schools. Fans of those students, their schools or their...
Game balls for Alabama: ULM edition
Alabama won its third game of the season on Saturday with a 63-7 victory over ULM at home. The Crimson Tide produced 509 yards of offense, while the defense limited the Warhawks to 169 yards. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances from the win. For...
