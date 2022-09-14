ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Daily Mail

REVEALED: Arch Manning's 48-hour visit at Texas with eight other recruits and their families cost school $280,000 for lodging at the Four Seasons, luxury dining and a lake cruise - before Peyton and Eli's nephew committed to Longhorns days later

Top college football recruit Arch Manning, his family, and other prospective players were showered with nearly $280,000 worth of hospitality and perks during a highly anticipated school visit in June, according to public records. The Athletic published details from those records on Friday, showing that the school rolled out the...
The Associated Press

Daniels, LSU storm back from 13 down to beat Bulldogs, 31-16

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye — and a smile on his face. His fearless scrambles frustrated and wore down Mississippi State while helping LSU open its Southeastern Conference slate on a triumphant note. “I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,” Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. “It is what it is — a battle scar. It’s going to swell up a little bit. But you know, it’s football.” Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Serious trouble? Arkansas has to figure it out against Missouri State

It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which things could have gone worse for Arkansas than they did in the first half against Missouri State. The visiting Bears, an FCS team, owned every facet of the game through the first two quarters. Making matters worse, the Razorbacks, ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll, were playing against former coach Bobby Petrino. The game, which, on paper, should have been a rather easy Arkansas win, completely turned sideways. Missouri State took a 17-14 lead into the break. Arkansas put together its first sustained...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3

It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
NOLA.com

Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night

Both teams played in state championship games last season. Class 2A-sized Lafayette Christian opted to play up in Class 4A during the latest reclassification and began the season with wins against Acadiana and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, both 5A schools. Coming off a 28-23 loss at Ruston, Jesuit (1-1) will need continued solid play on defense and special teams.
247Sports

Alabama Defense Brings The Heat Vs. ULM

Remember a week ago in Austin? Will Anderson seemed to be pressing, and pressing can sometimes lead to errors. He had a few in Alabama’s razor-thin win over Texas. He had a few things Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, too. Good things. Following the first interception of the year thrown by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Louisiana-Monroe was set up at its 35.
247Sports

Game balls for Alabama: ULM edition

Alabama won its third game of the season on Saturday with a 63-7 victory over ULM at home. The Crimson Tide produced 509 yards of offense, while the defense limited the Warhawks to 169 yards. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances from the win. For...
