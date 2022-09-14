ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delilah Belle Hamlin oozes sporty chic in a tan sports bra over a white button-down at the Puma fashion show in NYC

Delilah Belle Hamlin kept it sporty chic in a tan sports bra over a white button-down while attending Puma's New York Fashion Week show in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

While attending the event, held at a space in downtown Manhattan that it said will be 'transformed' by light, the 24-year-old model oozed confidence while rocking a red crossbody bag and purple leggings with black racing stripes down the sides.

She accessorized her athletic attire with a pair of oversized shades, silver sneakers and light brown hair styled in two sleek braids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPg9w_0hv66CsD00
Cool girl: Delilah Belle Hamlin kept it sporty chic in a tan sports bra over a white button-down while attending Puma's New York Fashion Week show in the Big Apple on Tuesday

During the event, she sat in the front row alongside TikTok star Tinx, who has more than 1.5 million followers on the video-sharing app.

The content creator (born Christina Najjar), 31, wore a cropped white top with green straps and a coordinating tennis skirt.

Over the weekend, Delilah, attended the the PRISCAVera show with her parents Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4WKu_0hv66CsD00
 Sporty: While attending the event, held at a space in downtown Manhattan that it said will be 'transformed' by light, the 24-year-old model oozed confidence while rocking a red crossbody bag and purple leggings with black racing stripes down the sides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzwqs_0hv66CsD00
Stylish: She accessorized her athletic attire with a pair of oversized shades, silver sneakers and light brown hair styled in two sleek braids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3Ewz_0hv66CsD00
Model life: During the event, she sat in the front row alongside TikTok star Tinx, who has more than 1.5 million followers on the video-sharing app

At the fashion show, held at 99 Scott Studio, Delilah wore a cropped semi-sheer t-shirt, coordinating miniskirt and thigh-high black boots.

She wore her new reddish tresses in an elegant ponytail and a glamorous makeup look, which included a nude matte lipstick.

Her mother, 59, stunned in a figure-hugging white gown, while her father, 70, cut a dapper figure in a grey blazer and black pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehv62_0hv66CsD00
Sultry: Over the weekend, Delilah, attended the the PRISCAVera show with her parents Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin; seen in Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAPwq_0hv66CsD00
Eventful week: At the fashion show, held at 99 Scott Studio, Delilah wore a cropped semi-sheer t-shirt, coordinating miniskirt and thigh-high black boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ujgx_0hv66CsD00
Happy family: Her mother, 59, stunned in a figure-hugging white gown, while her father, 70, cut a dapper figure in a grey blazer and black pants

