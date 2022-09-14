ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Macomb Bombers look to stay undefeated, face Hamilton/Warsaw Titans Friday for homecoming

By Devon Greene
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tql1M_0hv666f600

MACOMB — It’s homecoming week for the red-hot Macomb High School varsity football team and a rematch with the Hamilton/Warsaw Titans is next up for the Bombers.

In the last matchup between these two teams, Macomb put together one of its most complete games of the season and came out on top convincingly on the road with a 52-2 victory over the Titans. The win in 2021 was Macomb’s first victory over Hamilton since the 2014-2015 season where they pulled out a nail-biting 21-20 double overtime victory.

Junior quarterback Jack Duncan threw for 215 yards and five touchdowns in the matchup last season, two of those touchdowns going to senior wide receiver Langdon Allen and the remaining three to junior wide receiver J.T. Jeter.

Bomber Head coach Tanner Horrell said that staying focused through the homecoming week festivities is essential for his team’s performance on Friday.

“Homecoming is always a tough week and these guys have a lot of distractions,” Horrell said. “There was the Powderpuff game on Saturday and they dress up every day of the week along with some things after school, but I think that our guys this year are really focused and understand that the goal for us is Friday night and winning the football game.”

Horrell applauded his team for establishing a strong winning mentality and stressed the importance of the leadership from his upperclassmen.

“Our leadership is outstanding with our senior captains and the whole group is locked in and knows that we have bigger goals than just showing up and winning the football game on Friday,” Horrell said. “We want to keep winning and keep the streak going while getting better every day.”

Hamilton comes into the matchup on Friday winless as they have faced a tumultuous start to the 2022 season on both sides of the ball. The Titans have only managed to score six points in each of their first three games of the season while also allowing the Wethersfield/Annawan Titans to score 60 points and the Farmington Farmers to score 57 in consecutive weeks.

The Bombers are one of the two undefeated teams in the Prarieland conference alongside the Elmwood/Brimfield Trojans, who have skated to a 3-0 start with convincing wins over Illini West, Rushville Industry and Astoria/VIT.

The Bombers and Trojans meet on Sept. 30 in Elmwood, but first, the Bombers will look to keep their win streak going on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Titans.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KBUR

Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.

Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
KAHOKA, MO
khqa.com

Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb, IL
Education
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Sports
City
Warsaw, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
wlds.com

Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns

Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility

QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Task force gets six on Keokuk warrant

KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of three Keokuk men and women on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 9/16/2022, the Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Cedar Street in Keokuk. Ian Anthony Keefe, 38, of Keokuk, was arrested and...
KEOKUK, IA
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Homecoming#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hamilton Warsaw Titans#Macomb High School
Central Illinois Proud

Man killed in early morning crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department. The man had been ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway in the 1600 block of Krause Road. The crash is...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Friendly Finn Has Been Looking For His Forever Home For 483 Days

Meet Finn! Finn is waiting to be adopted at the Quincy Humane Society for over 480 days. Finn is a 3-year-old Retriever Labrador/Mix and is a large black and white dog. I am a big supporter of adopt-not-shop and all of my four-legged family members have been adopted. So when I see that Mr. Finn has not been adopted for over a year it makes me so sad. Finn loves to go outsit and play fetch with all of the staff members at the humane society. His favorite thing to do is just to be outside and play, especially a good game of tug-of-war.
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

TIGER Grant Update: Main Street Traffic Adjustment

Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington has released an update related to the TIGER Grant project. Starting Tuesday, September 20th, traffic control adjustments will occur on Main Street between Angular Street and Valley Street for TIGER Grant construction. Northbound traffic will return to the regular routing on Main Street, while...
BURLINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Let’s give them something to talk about.’ New coffee shop opens on East Main

Nearly a year in the making, Orange Cup Java Station SideHustle is up and running at its new location at 2701 E. Main St. in Galesburg. The new store, located in a former filling station building most recently occupied by Galesburg Car Care, has been remodeled and will offer a sit-down option and offer a new expanded food menu. Like it’s location on North Henderson Street, the Orange Cup SideHustle will offer a drive-thru window.
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested After Being Involved In 3 Separate Physical Altercations Over the Last 24 Hours

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after he was involved in several incidents throughout the city over the last 24 hours. Police were initially called to the Casey’s in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue at 2:20 yesterday morning after employees reported a physical disturbance on the property. Upon arrival, police arrested and cited 23 year old John L. Burton of the 300 block of South Clay Avenue for disorderly conduct after allegedly hitting another subject inside the business. Burton was later released.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man caught trespassing – held at gunpoint by homeowner

Galesburg Police on Monday responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for an unwanted subject being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Police arrived and the 36-year-old suspect was seated on the terrace with the resident pointing a gun at him. According to police reports, the suspect was displaying signs of intoxication. Galesburg Police responded to a well-being check on the same individual earlier in the day after he lost his job. The male resident told police the suspect was observed in a neighbor’s driveway earlier in the night. Officers viewed security video of the male suspect walking around in circles “in a daze” and then eventually walking into the garage. The man was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Kvitle branches out to start his own optometry business while following his father’s legacy

QUINCY — Jason Kvitle remembers reading the phrase, “The currency of our world is not money. It’s time.”. It has stuck with him forever. Kvitle, 35, is nervous and excited as he’s halfway through his first month as the owner of Kvitle Eye Care Associates at 1107 College Avenue, but he also appreciates the time he spent learning his craft as an optometrist at Family Eyecare and Contact Lens Center — owned and operated by his father, Kirk.
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Guns, bikes, leaf blower, catalytic converters, cash reported stolen

GALESBURG — At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 7, multiple guns were reported stolen from Simpson Limited, 140 S. Seminary St. An employee told police that while doing inventory, six different weapons were found to be missing. He was unsure if they were stolen, misplaced, or improperly shipped. The weapons reported missing are a Colt pocket .25 caliber handgun, a Mauser HSC 7 .65 mm caliber handgun, a DWM 1920 COMM .30 caliber handgun, a Krieghoff 1944 9mm handgun, a Johnson Safety top break 32 BP caliber rifle, and a Stevens 77F shotgun 20 gauge.
GALESBURG, IL
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

986
Followers
948
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy