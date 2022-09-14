Joe Burrow stars in new ad with Kid Cudi: 'Just two Ohio boys letting it fly'

Joe Burrow and Kid Cudi are "just two Ohio boys letting it fly" in a new advertisement for Bose headphones.

The video, which advertises Bose's second-edition QuietComfort Earbuds, shows the role that music has played in both the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Cleveland-born rapper's careers. The clip pictures Burrow and Cudi at different stages of their lives pursuing their passions: football and music. "Burrow," Cudi's latest song, serves as the commercial's soundtrack.

Burrow previously said listening to Cudi's "New York City Rage Fest" is a staple in his pregame activities.

The 2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year also sent Cudi his game-used jersey after the Bengals' AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in March, Cudi said he wrote Burrow a "love song" before the AFC title game, which he believes propelled the team to victory.

The Bose ad follows Burrow's first Kroger commercial, which aired last month.

