Saugerties, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Missing vulnerable person from Greenport

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The 20-year-old was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve sweatshirt with a white logo on the upper left front chest, […]
GREENPORT, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County wastewater testing for polio is negative

KINGSTON – The State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, at the request of the Ulster County Department of Health, tested two weeks of sample wastewater taken from Kingston and New Paltz, and the results were negative for poliovirus. Poliovirus testing will now continue to be a...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

