UA System of Agriculture Voter Guide now available on line
Four constitutional amendments on general election ballot. Voter guide provides neutral, research-based information on each issue. LITTLE ROCK — In November’s upcoming General Election, Arkansas voters will have four proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. To help Arkansans understand these proposed changes to the state constitution, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Public Policy Center has published an online guide to Arkansas’ statewide ballot issues.
Statement from Sarah for Governor campaign on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ release from hospital this morning
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statement after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was discharged from an Arkansas hospital. Statement from Communications Director Judd Deere:. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was...
Governor’s weekly address: sports as teacher of essential life skills
LITTLE ROCK – Every year, near the end of Summer, the smell of popcorn, face paint, and freshly mowed grass fills the air in cities and towns around the state. Friday night lights and the chill of the early fall air is a familiar feeling to Arkansans of all ages.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has surgery today to remove thyroid due to cancer diagnosis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statements:. “During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer. Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free. I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”
