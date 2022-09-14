Read full article on original website
Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Aquarium of Niagara provides American sign language interpretation over weekend
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara provided American sign language interpretation for their shark and stingray touch pool, as well as their penguin and sea lion presentations this weekend. A local nonprofit, Deaf Access Services, partnered with the aquarium to help support the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center. The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character...
Greenlight Networks says they've expanded to 5,000 homes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More and more residents of Buffalo and Cheektowaga are getting a second option for high-speed internet. Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy says that between the two communities, about 5,000 homes are connected to their service. "We think we're going to be at about 15,000 by year-end,...
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for info on November 2021 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment on a murder that occurred in November 2021. Police say that Derrick Bishop was killed on November 13, 2021 on Wadsworth Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information is asked to […]
2021 Orchard Park High graduate shot and killed in Florida
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, was killed early Saturday morning in Tampa, Fla. Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. The superintendent of Orchard Park Schools, David Lilleck, confirmed that Senfield was killed by a driver who said...
Search called off for person potentially hit by train
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours. Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, […]
Starbucks workers at downtown Buffalo store will remain on strike
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Starbucks store at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo will remain on strike. Baristas are picketing outside. They say they are they are frustrated with the retaliation that they feel they're getting from the company. "I was a partner for eight...
Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
In Buffalo, Allentown residents express concerns for neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who live and work in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood say they need help. On Thursday they met to share concerns about changes they've noticed in the last year which they say threaten their property and livelihoods. On one hand, Allentown has a long earned reputation as...
Make a donation and grab a special edition of The Buffalo News this Saturday to support Oishei Children's Hospital, Cradle Beach
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular fundraiser returns this weekend after a two-year break during the pandemic. The Buffalo News and Tops are teaming up for the annual Kids Day. Volunteers will be handing out special editions of the newspaper in exchange for donations that will benefit Oishei Children's Hospital and Cradle Beach. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Several free child seat inspections happening this month in Erie, Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in both Erie and Niagara counties. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.
Bills Mafia Boat Parade revs up excitement for home opener Monday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of boaters met at Canalside to cruise from Silo City to Papi Grande's Waterfront and Beach Bar to show their support for the Bills. Boaters and onlookers were all decked out in red in blue, showing off their Bills Mafia spirit ahead of the home opener Monday night, a game that you can watch on Channel 2.
Yoga-thon raises awareness, money during Suicide Prevention Month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and on Sunday, a yogathon was held in Buffalo to raise awareness and money. Hundreds of people of all skill levels came together to experience the physical and mental benefits of yoga. Mental Health Advocates of Western New York teamed up...
The tentative return to Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
Demolition underway on Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than a day after a judge cleared the way for it to happen, and without any prior public announcement, demolition of the 125-year-old Great Northern Grain Elevator began on Thursday. Heavily damaged in a December wind storm when a large section of wall collapsed the...
Bills Mafia loves a parade; a boat parade!
Hundreds of boats of all sizes and types, decorated to the hilt with Bills red, white and blue, filled Erie Canal Harbor during the noon hour Saturday in anticipation of a huge boat parade.
Shooting Friday Night in Buffalo
Buffalo Police telling WBEN that they are investigating a shooting Friday night of a 33-year old Buffalo man near Arkansas Street and Grant Street.
