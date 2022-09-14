ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY

While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
Search called off for person potentially hit by train

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours. Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, […]
Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
Make a donation and grab a special edition of The Buffalo News this Saturday to support Oishei Children's Hospital, Cradle Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular fundraiser returns this weekend after a two-year break during the pandemic. The Buffalo News and Tops are teaming up for the annual Kids Day. Volunteers will be handing out special editions of the newspaper in exchange for donations that will benefit Oishei Children's Hospital and Cradle Beach. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Several free child seat inspections happening this month in Erie, Niagara counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in both Erie and Niagara counties. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.
The tentative return to Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
