Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol leaders voted to move forward with a $30,000 bid that would turn what was once Robert E. Lee School into a six-loft apartment building.

The structure stands on Oak Street near the former Virginia School Board building. The city currently owns the building.

Leaders believe selling it would help the city’s housing shortage.

