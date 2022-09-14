Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol leaders voted to move forward with a $30,000 bid that would turn what was once Robert E. Lee School into a six-loft apartment building.$275K settlement reached in Erwin officer-involved lawsuit
The structure stands on Oak Street near the former Virginia School Board building. The city currently owns the building.
Leaders believe selling it would help the city’s housing shortage.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0