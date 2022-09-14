ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s full halftime performance at opening NFL game

By Josh Johnson
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RK31_0hv65cam00

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his full performance from his halftime set during the NFL’s season opening game last Thursday in Los Angeles.

Leading up to the game, a press release said that a "portion" of Ozzy's performance would air as part of the NBC broadcast. Metal heads who tuned in to see the Prince of Darkness rock LA's SoFi Stadium were disappointed to find that NBC only showed about 10 seconds of Ozzy before cutting back to analysis of the game's first half.

Now, you can finally watch the performance in its entirety streaming via Ozzy's YouTube.

The seven-minute set included renditions of "Patient Number 9," the title track off Ozzy's just-released solo album, and his solo classic "Crazy Train." Ozzy's backing band included drummer Tommy Clufetos, bassist Chris Chaney and Patient Number 9 producer Andrew Watt on guitar. Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy touring guitarist Zakk Wylde joined in to shred the solo on "Crazy Train."

The halftime performance marked Ozzy’s first U.S. live appearance since he played the 2019 American Music Awards alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott. He hasn’t played a full live show since New Year’s Eve 2018.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Q 105.7

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Chaney
Person
Post Malone
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Travis Scott
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together

It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#American Music Awards#Nbc#Abc Audio#American Football#British Royal Family#Abc
Ultimate Classic Rock

Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery

Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Maggie Lindemann On Going Full Pop-Punk With 'SUCKERPUNCH'

Maggie Lindemann has lived many lives — from an idolized Tumblr model to a bubblegum-pop prodigy — but the 24-year-old’s latest evolution is the most authentic. Lindemann’s debut album, SUCKERPUNCH, out today, picks up where her unexpected EP, Paranoia, left off, but in a bigger and bolder capacity. SUCKERPUNCH is like a musical memoir, with 15 songs that reveal Lindemann's complex inner dialogue. The album’s most self-aware track, “self sabotage,” speaks to her habit of pushing people away. “break me!,” meanwhile, uses heavy metal and screamo to cope with heartbreak, while the lovelorn anthem “she knows it,” reveals Lindemann’s crush on a girl who already has a boyfriend. “I’m experimental,” Lindeman says of her new music. “I like to experiment with a lot of different things, different genres. I hope people can realize that.”
MUSIC
411mania.com

Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online

WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:. * The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino. * Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli. * The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

DirectTV 'NFL Sunday Ticket' outage leaves fans without football during Week 2

If this indeed is DirectTV's last run at "NFL Sunday Ticket," it's not going well. After Week 1 issues prompted an apology from the DirectTV, an outage during Week 2 left fans without access to football. The day started out without any apparent issues during kickoff and the first quarter of the NFL's early slate of games. But fans on social media began to note issues as second quarters got underway.
NFL
Q 105.7

The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens

Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
MUSIC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy