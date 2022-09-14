ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Brookside Church offers ‘soul-centered worship’ through music and art classes

By Brookside Congregational Church
manchesterinklink.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Virginia Madsen joins tour of suicide awareness play ‘Right Before I Go’ in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Virginia Madsen, Academy Award nominee from the hit movie “Sideways,” has been added to the east coast tour of Stan Zimmerman’s suicide awareness play, “Right Before I Go,” highlighting the raw struggles of people in all walks of life that have died by suicide. The play brings to life the last words written in letters by individuals lost—including celebrities, veterans, children and those identifying as LGBTQ+, people who have experienced a range of mental health calamities —as well as those who have survived attempts.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Society
manchesterinklink.com

Gillis paints positive picture at State of Schools address

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Emulating annual State of the City and State of the State addresses, Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis held the first-ever State of the Manchester School District address on Friday afternoon at Manchester Memorial High School. Following introductory remarks from local officials and updates from...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
manchesterinklink.com

Our Hometown of Manchester

Our hometown of Manchester has become a hub of new and exciting events. Thursday night we went downtown to our favorite go-to for supper spot, Diz’s on Elm St. Diz’s has a cool welcoming vibe. Waitstaff will give you a friendly “hello” and sit wherever you’d like. The menu offers good comfort food. They have a monthly special menu and special monthly drink specials. All good.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Joanna M. Munn, 25

MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Contemporary Music#Art Schools#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Brookside Church#Unchartered Tutoring
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare

Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
CBS Boston

How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England

BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars

If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
manchesterinklink.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy