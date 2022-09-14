Brookside Church offers ‘soul-centered worship’ through music and art classes

Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Citywide Arts Festival continues Sept. 18 with live performances, art demos and more
MANCHESTER, NH – Hanover Street was an open-air arts market on Saturday, drawing hundreds of people to meet and greet local artists, learn about their work and make some purchases, as the street was closed to traffic between Chestnut and Elm. It was day one of the two-day street...
manchesterinklink.com
Celebrating education: ‘Communities become what they value – and what they celebrate’
MANCHESTER, NH – For the second consecutive year the city has come together to celebrate education. Organized by Manchester Proud, a home-grown education advocacy group, the focus was on fun as hundreds turned out Sept. 17 at Veterans Park for CelebratED. “It’s a powerful opportunity to build awareness of...
manchesterinklink.com
Virginia Madsen joins tour of suicide awareness play ‘Right Before I Go’ in Manchester
MANCHESTER, NH – Virginia Madsen, Academy Award nominee from the hit movie “Sideways,” has been added to the east coast tour of Stan Zimmerman’s suicide awareness play, “Right Before I Go,” highlighting the raw struggles of people in all walks of life that have died by suicide. The play brings to life the last words written in letters by individuals lost—including celebrities, veterans, children and those identifying as LGBTQ+, people who have experienced a range of mental health calamities —as well as those who have survived attempts.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
manchesterinklink.com
Gillis paints positive picture at State of Schools address
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Emulating annual State of the City and State of the State addresses, Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis held the first-ever State of the Manchester School District address on Friday afternoon at Manchester Memorial High School. Following introductory remarks from local officials and updates from...
manchesterinklink.com
New hospital would add more than 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care in NH
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, with $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital, adding more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
manchesterinklink.com
Our Hometown of Manchester
Our hometown of Manchester has become a hub of new and exciting events. Thursday night we went downtown to our favorite go-to for supper spot, Diz’s on Elm St. Diz’s has a cool welcoming vibe. Waitstaff will give you a friendly “hello” and sit wherever you’d like. The menu offers good comfort food. They have a monthly special menu and special monthly drink specials. All good.
laconiadailysun.com
Joanna M. Munn, 25
MANCHESTER — Joanna Michelle Munn, 25, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Joanna was born on October 27, 1996, in Lexington, South Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Amanda (Cassidy) Munn.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars
If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
manchesterinklink.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of leading police on pursuit through three communities
RAYMOND, N.H. — A Derry man is accused of leading New Hampshire state troopers on a chase through three towns. Investigators said Richard Sullivan was pulled over around 7 p.m. Tuesday for a lane violation when he took off on Route 101. The chase went through Brentwood, Epping and...
