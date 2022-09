Las Vegas Raiders fans are convinced Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green’s game-tying two-point conversion wasn’t a catch. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were down 16 points against the Raiders, but the star quarterback led a brilliant comeback which included two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. The last of those two-pointers came on a throw to A.J. Green, though some Las Vegas fans think he dropped the ball.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO