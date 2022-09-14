ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden calls King Charles to offer condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
 4 days ago
President Biden on Wednesday spoke with King Charles for the first time since his ascension to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a readout of their call, the White House said Biden offerred the king his condolences on the passing of the queen.

Biden, who met with the queen last year on his first overseas trip as president, “recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle,” the White House said. “He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

The president “conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the King,” the White House added.

The queen died Thursday at age 96 as Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend Elizabeth's state funeral service next week. He will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, who also received a personal invite.

Other former presidents, however, are not expected to attend, as Buckingham Palace did not ask the White House to bring a U.S. delegation.

According to Politico, only the heads of state and their spouses or partners from each country have been invited to attend the funeral, which will be held inside Westminster Abbey in London.

