Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Cavs late rally in final minute beats Monarchs, 16-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time remaining and Virginia rallied in a frenetic final minute and beat Old Dominion 16-14 on Saturday. The Cavaliers (2-1), who saw Old Dominion go ahead 14-13 with 1:01 to play, drove 56 yards before Brennan Armstrong...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Friday Night Huddle: Week 4

The Churchland Truckers defeated Booker T. Washington 35-26 in Friday Night Huddle's game of the week. Great Bridge visited King's Fork where the Bulldogs held down the fort dominating the Wildcats 70-20. Unbeaten Landstown hosted Bayside who handed them their first loss of the season and held the Eagles scoreless 20-0.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13newsnow.com

Pirates Win Defensive Battle of the Bay, 17-7

NORFOLK, Va. — In the teams' first meeting in Norfolk since 2017, Hampton broke free from a halftime tie by scoring the only 10 points of the second half to top Norfolk State 17-7 in a defensive Battle of the Bay before 15,459 fans on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.
NORFOLK, VA

