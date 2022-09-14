Read full article on original website
Amps & Ales in Downtown Chula Vista offers unlimited tastings of over 40 breweries
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Local and International brews, bites, and beats meet at this year’s Amps & Ales in the heart of Downtown Chula Vista on Saturday, September 17th. Previously held at Memorial Park, this is the first year attendees will be able to stroll along Third Avenue while enjoying unlimited tastings of over 40 local an international breweries, two music stages and a variety of local food vendors.
El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Super Girl Pro Series showcases lady surfers in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 15th year at the Oceanside pier this weekend. The nationally-televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top professionals scheduled to compete. We spoke with former...
“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Executive Director Gretchen Burns Bergman of A New Path to talk about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area
OTAY MOUNTAIN WILDERNESS (CNS) – U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the...
Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
Project Recover fundraising to find M.I.A. soldiers and give closure to families
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American citizens who serve in the military dedicate their life to keep us safe, and some never make it home. The families of M.I.A. soldiers are left questioning what happened until some sign of closure is found. Retired United States Marine, and President & CEO...
Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
