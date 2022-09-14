Read full article on original website
See photos from the Shinedown concert at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse
Shinedown rocked the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Saturday night. Special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie opened the show at 7 p.m. The show was part of Shinedown’s Planet Zero World Tour, which included a Sept. 14 concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs and a Sept. 20 stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater.
Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time
Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome for September 17 2022 Take 5 Drawing
A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
5 things to know about mega-marching band show Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fourteen Central New York marching bands will bring their talents to compete against host school Cicero-Syracuse North Syracuse in the Starburst Marching Band Festival. This is one of the biggest field band competitions in New York prior to the state championships at the JMA Dome on Oct....
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band defends home turf with win at Starburst show (301 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band turned a night of overall celebration into a victory of its own on Saturday night. The Northstars claimed the powerhouse National Division competition at their own Starburst Marching Band Festival. C-NS, which won for the second time in as many weeks this season, took the top spot with 82.45 points for their show entitled “Zodiac.” That bested Liverpool (81.15), West Genesee (80.20) and Baldwinsville (79.55).
Your Stories Q&A: Will the Thruway Chick-fil-A be open on Sunday?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest question has us jumping on the NYS Thruway to the new Chick-Fil-A at the Chittenango rest stop. Viewer Fred Alfred wrote the YS Team: Will the new Chick-Fil-A on the Thruway be open on Sundays? Chick-Fil-A opened inside the new Chittenango service area on I-90 West. Chick-fil-A is […]
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Francisco Álvarez drives in career-high five runs as Syracuse rallies back and beats Buffalo, 9-8, in Sunday matinee
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets just would not be denied on Sunday afternoon, rallying back from an 8-4 deficit to score the game’s final five runs and take down the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate, Toronto Blue Jays) by a 9-8 final on a sunny and warm Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets won the final three games in the series, earning a split in the six-game series. Francisco Álvarez had a career-high five RBIs in the game.
localsyr.com
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
Camillus angler lands college bass fishing scholarship: ‘I want to win a national championship’
Here’s a pro tip for parents stressed out over the high cost of college education: take your kids bass fishing. Eventually they might get good enough to earn a bass fishing scholarship. Yes, that’s a real thing. Just ask Christian Misciagna, a 2022 graduate of West Genesee High...
Syracuse celebrates Saturday night in style, topping Buffalo, 8-3
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets grabbed their second win in as many nights, taking down the Buffalo Bisons by an 8-3 final on a warm and sunny Saturday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets now have the chance to split the six-game series with a win on Sunday afternoon.
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Terry Lee Shaler had a way of making those around her comfortable. Note to readers:...
cnycentral.com
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter
Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
$969,000 home in Skaneateles: See 128 home sales in Onondaga County
128 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $969,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year
You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
Boilermaker Blitz: Syracuse football defeats Purdue 32-29 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team defeated Purdue on Saturday afternoon in a game that entered arguably the wildest quarter of football ever played under the roof of the JMA Wireless Dome into the history books. The fourth quarter was so bananas that if 35,943 fans in...
