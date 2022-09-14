ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

See photos from the Shinedown concert at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse

Shinedown rocked the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Saturday night. Special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie opened the show at 7 p.m. The show was part of Shinedown’s Planet Zero World Tour, which included a Sept. 14 concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs and a Sept. 20 stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater.
Syracuse.com

Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time

Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
WIBX 950

Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome for September 17 2022 Take 5 Drawing

A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band defends home turf with win at Starburst show (301 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band turned a night of overall celebration into a victory of its own on Saturday night. The Northstars claimed the powerhouse National Division competition at their own Starburst Marching Band Festival. C-NS, which won for the second time in as many weeks this season, took the top spot with 82.45 points for their show entitled “Zodiac.” That bested Liverpool (81.15), West Genesee (80.20) and Baldwinsville (79.55).
WIBX 950

Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Syracuse.com

Francisco Álvarez drives in career-high five runs as Syracuse rallies back and beats Buffalo, 9-8, in Sunday matinee

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets just would not be denied on Sunday afternoon, rallying back from an 8-4 deficit to score the game’s final five runs and take down the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate, Toronto Blue Jays) by a 9-8 final on a sunny and warm Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets won the final three games in the series, earning a split in the six-game series. Francisco Álvarez had a career-high five RBIs in the game.
localsyr.com

It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
cnycentral.com

CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?

SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
Syracuse.com

Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter

Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
Syracuse.com

Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year

You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
