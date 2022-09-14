ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marinlocalnews.com

Twin quakes hit Santa Rosa; 4.4 and 4.3 shakes the region

An earthquake registering at 4.4 shook Santa Rosa and surrounding communities at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 14. A second quake with a magnitude of 4.3 followed 42 seconds later. Authorities reported the earthquakes happened at the Rodgers Creek Fault, which last had a significant earthquake around the 1700s. The fault is estimated by seismologists to rupture every 230 years, on average, with previous intervals ranging from 131 to 370 years.
SANTA ROSA, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California

If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Rainfall Coming to Sonoma County Starting Saturday Night

A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System

Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain

Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Water restrictions add to Russian River woes amid drought

NAPA - Hundreds of water rights holders in the Russian River watershed have been ordered to stop drawing from the river and its tributaries as the state struggles through its third year of debilitating drought conditions.The State Water Resources Control Board publishes a new list every month of water rights holders who must reduce or completely stop taking water from the watershed.For September, the list consists of 509 water rights holders -- collectively holding 845 water rights -- and includes individuals, farmers, ranchers and drinking water systems.While this weekend's anticipated storm could ease some restrictions, the latest list is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region

SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County

Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma

(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
thesfnews.com

Heavy Rain Expected In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—The areas of North Bay and San Francisco could receive up to two inches of rain between Saturday, September 17, to Tuesday, September 20. Mountains could get up to three inches. This storm coming to the Bay area originated in the Gulf of Alaska. It is also expected...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

