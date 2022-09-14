Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
WGAL
Police incident involving man with a gun resolved without injury in Lancaster County
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched to a reported subject with a gun in the area of Warehouse Road and Municipal Line, just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man was reportedly threatening to harm himself and was reportedly armed with a rifle and several live rounds of ammunition.
WGAL
Armed robbery under investigation in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. Two victims reported that they were in a vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects. According to the...
local21news.com
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
WGAL
Homicide charges filed in connection with York County fatal stabbing
On Sept. 13, officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road to check the welfare of the residents. Police say when the first responding officer made entry, they found a deceased female with stab wounds and a wounded male. The male was taken to York Hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in York County stabbing death
A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a stabbing death in Springettsbury Township on Sept. 13, according to police. Long Nguyen, 55, has been charged in connection with the killing of Trang Pham, 49, on Sept. 13. Court records indicate Nguyen was given a preliminary arraignment on the evening of Sept. 16, and denied bail.
Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies
YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
abc27.com
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
local21news.com
Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ
A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
$5,000 hotel bill leads to warrant in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a hotel with his girlfriend without paying the remaining $5,000 bill that was owed, according to Lower Allen Township Police Department. Police first investigated the incident on July 28 when they...
Man sentenced for involuntary death of Air Force paramedic in Cumberland County
A Carlisle man who went through a traffic light into an intersection, killing a United States Air Force paramedic, has been sentenced to 1-2 years for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, according to police. John Patrick Mumper, 49, will serve his sentence in Cumberland County Prison and will also serve...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed against wanted man shot by RPD officer
READING, Pa. — Berks County prosecutors have filed new charges against the man who was shot by a Reading police officer outside a Wawa store earlier this week. Emanuel Padilla Tirado, who remains hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wounds, is facing charges of aggravated assault (2 counts), receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault (3 counts), detectives with the district attorney's office announced Friday.
Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
abc27.com
Carlisle man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in deadly 2020 crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County Judge has sentenced a Carlisle man to serve a minimum sentence of one year after he crashed into an oncoming vehicle that killed the passenger in that vehicle back in August of 2020. According to a release from the Cumberland County...
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
local21news.com
Missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1:00PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, 14-year-old Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown. Authorities also...
abc27.com
Jewelry, vehicles, and more at drug task force auction
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1