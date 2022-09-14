ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

WGAL

Armed robbery under investigation in Cumberland County

Upper Allen Township Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. Two victims reported that they were in a vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects. According to the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Homicide charges filed in connection with York County fatal stabbing

On Sept. 13, officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road to check the welfare of the residents. Police say when the first responding officer made entry, they found a deceased female with stab wounds and a wounded male. The male was taken to York Hospital.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man charged in York County stabbing death

A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a stabbing death in Springettsbury Township on Sept. 13, according to police. Long Nguyen, 55, has been charged in connection with the killing of Trang Pham, 49, on Sept. 13. Court records indicate Nguyen was given a preliminary arraignment on the evening of Sept. 16, and denied bail.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies

YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ

A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

$5,000 hotel bill leads to warrant in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a hotel with his girlfriend without paying the remaining $5,000 bill that was owed, according to Lower Allen Township Police Department. Police first investigated the incident on July 28 when they...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed against wanted man shot by RPD officer

READING, Pa. — Berks County prosecutors have filed new charges against the man who was shot by a Reading police officer outside a Wawa store earlier this week. Emanuel Padilla Tirado, who remains hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wounds, is facing charges of aggravated assault (2 counts), receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault (3 counts), detectives with the district attorney's office announced Friday.
READING, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1:00PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, 14-year-old Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown. Authorities also...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Jewelry, vehicles, and more at drug task force auction

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
