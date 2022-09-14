ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School

New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

Teen Arrested After Woman Allegedly Shot in Utica

A teenager is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged shots fired incident in Utica. Police and fire department personnel from the Utica Police Department (UPD) and Utica Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately 3:30am on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after receiving a call about a shooting.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Big Frog 104

Utica Cop Shoots, Kills Man After Call Of Armed, Emotionally Disturbed Man

Two separate investigations are underway after an officer involved shooting in Utica resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night (September 12) UPD Officers were called to 1601 Neilson Street in the city for a report of an ''emotionally disturbed person armed with weapons'', UPD officials said a news released about the incident. Arriving officers encountered David Litts who was armed with a knife, police said, and the 'incident ultimately resulted in a use of force', in which Litts was shot by an officer. He later died at the hospital, police said.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fugitive#Firearms#Violent Crime#Wktv#Upd
Big Frog 104

New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire

A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome

A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Frog 104

Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival

Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
SAUQUOIT, NY
Big Frog 104

Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
CHITTENANGO, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy