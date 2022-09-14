Read full article on original website
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School
New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
Teen Arrested After Woman Allegedly Shot in Utica
A teenager is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged shots fired incident in Utica. Police and fire department personnel from the Utica Police Department (UPD) and Utica Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately 3:30am on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after receiving a call about a shooting.
Suspicious Man in New Hartford Forces Cancellation of X-Country Meet
Police in New Hartford are looking for a suspicious man who was reportedly attempting to lure two students into the woods during a cross country meet at Perry Junior High in New Hartford on Saturday, according to authorities. Upon recommendation by police, school officials cancelled the athletic event. An alert...
Utica Cop Shoots, Kills Man After Call Of Armed, Emotionally Disturbed Man
Two separate investigations are underway after an officer involved shooting in Utica resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night (September 12) UPD Officers were called to 1601 Neilson Street in the city for a report of an ''emotionally disturbed person armed with weapons'', UPD officials said a news released about the incident. Arriving officers encountered David Litts who was armed with a knife, police said, and the 'incident ultimately resulted in a use of force', in which Litts was shot by an officer. He later died at the hospital, police said.
Canastota Police Officer Proves To Be A Leader Year After Year
Here's a guy who has been committed to his community and has proven year after year to be a leader. William is a proud Police Officer for the City of Canastota, a role he has had for a long time. Being a first responder is something William takes to heart....
Questions for Those Pictured: Do You Recognize Any of Them [PHOTOS]
Police are trying to identify several individuals wanted for questioning in an alleged road rage incident in August that sent a man to the hospital. None of those pictured has been implicated in, of suspected of committing, any crime. The original incident took place during the afternoon on Saturday, August...
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire
A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome
A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket
5-9-21-23-29 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14. Evening Drawing NY Winner. There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers...
One of Largest Tribal Community Centers of Its Kind Coming to CNY
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. See what it'll look like when it's complete. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new...
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
You Could Win “Free Beer for a Year” at this Utica Beer Fest
What would you do if you could get free beer for an entire year? Quit your job? Get a divorce? Enter rehab? All great options! But first you gotta get to Baggs Square Brewing Company this Saturday for "Baggstoberfest"!. With a full lineup of activities, including live music and games,...
New Store To Make You Beautiful Opens at Sangertown Square Mall
A new store making you beautiful has opened in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Stella Salon is locally owned and operated by Joanne Foley. The full-service hair salon just opened in the Target Wing next to DSW. It replaces the old Master Cuts. Latest Hair Trends. Stella specializes in...
Marcy Dunkin’ Remodeled Faster Than You Can Finish a Cup of Coffee
Let's just say I was more than a little perturbed when a sign went up in front of the Marcy Dunkin' saying they were closed for a remodel. How could they do this to me? Didn't they know I relied on them -- probably a little too much -- to get me through my work day?
