COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gunshots erupted in the middle of a house party overnight, injuring one person. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Ivy Hill Drive around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. The neighborhood is located near Tutt and Carefree. The victim had already been taken to the hospital and partygoers had scattered by the time police pulled up. Officers later tracked the victim to an area hospital; their condition is unknown.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO