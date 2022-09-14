Read full article on original website
Suspect in Bijou St. bridge shooting found
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detectives were able to locate the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 16. According to CSPD on Saturday, Sept. 17, detectives were able to identify a man they say is a suspect in the shooting. Detectives interviewed the man and then […]
CBS News
Pueblo felons arrested after shooting at citizen and pursuing officers
Two would-be burglars allegedly fired shots at a citizen in a Pueblo neighborhood Friday evening, then fired more shots at police officers who pursued them in their stolen vehicle. Ted Jose Heredia, 26, and Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, were arrested after a brief standoff in the 1600 block of East...
Men arrested for string of burglaries in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers have arrested three people in connection to a string of burglaries in the Pueblo area. On Friday, Sept. 16 PPD served a search warrant on South Prairie Avenue in the Lake Minnequa area of Pueblo. Detectives suspected that suspects involved in a series of burglaries were there […]
Pueblo police looking for suspect in a robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18. PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue. PPD asks if you have any information […]
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
Man shot in front of family in a motel parking lot
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a man was shot in a motel parking lot in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17. CSPD said that around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to a motel in the 3200 block of North Chestnut Street just west of I-25, on a reported shooting. According to […]
Two arrested for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Pueblo Police arrested two people on multiple charges including Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer. According to the Pueblo Police Department, on September 16 around 6:28 p.m. officers responded to the area of Verdosa Drive for shots fired. They say the suspects fired shots when a citizen saw the suspects […]
1 shot at Colorado Springs house party
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gunshots erupted in the middle of a house party overnight, injuring one person. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Ivy Hill Drive around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. The neighborhood is located near Tutt and Carefree. The victim had already been taken to the hospital and partygoers had scattered by the time police pulled up. Officers later tracked the victim to an area hospital; their condition is unknown.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking and a weapons charge. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 35-year-old Zachary Lawhead was arrested in November of 2021. Investigators say...
CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road. According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and […]
Bloody tissues, razors & bandages in suspect’s car after Walgreens murder, detectives testify
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A preliminary hearing was held Friday for the man accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at her place of work back in June. On June 11, 2022, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson was arrested on charges of first degree murder after the body of 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw was found in a breakroom […]
Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning. Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.
Sept. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 30-year-old Joshua Garnier is a Native American man, 5’09”, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Joshua Garnier has three warrants, and the first is for failure to appear which includes assault and harassment. His second […]
Shooting near I-25 and W. Bijou St. leaves one dead, suspect still in area
The suspect is still in the area and on foot. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they check for the suspect.
Pueblo Police looking for suspects in multiple burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of several burglaries in the area. PPD provided pictures and video of the suspects they are looking for. If anyone has any information on this incident, or if you can help to identify the suspects, you are […]
WATCH: Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs near downtown Friday
WATCH - Police say attempted robbery suspect fired shots from motorcycle. 23-year-old Canon Van Slyke is now in jail. Call (719) 553-2502 if you recognize either suspect.
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
