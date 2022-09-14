Read full article on original website
Would US forces defend Taiwan if China invades? Biden again says, 'yes'
President Joe Biden has reiterated that United States military personnel would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to launch an invasion of the democratically ruled island.
Big five UK energy companies turning away new customers
Home movers and customers seeking better service wrongly told to stay with current supplier because of volatile market
Vulnerable countries demand global tax to pay for climate-led loss and damage
The world’s most vulnerable countries are preparing to take on the richest economies with a demand for urgent finance – potentially including new taxes on fossil fuels or flying – for the irrecoverable losses they are suffering from the climate crisis, leaked documents show. Extreme weather is...
Four-day week could alleviate cost of living crisis, thinktank claims
Benefits to productivity are already well known but parents could also save thousands in childcare and commuting costs
Home Office refuses to speed up visa case of woman with terminal cancer
A great-grandmother and Windrush campaigner who has terminal cancer has begged the Home Office to resolve her immigration status before she dies, but it has refused to expedite her case. Eulalee Pennant, 64, of Jamaican heritage, arrived in the UK in 2001 and was granted a student visa. At one...
