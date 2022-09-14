Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
BBC
Killer jailed for rape and attempted murder in Wellingborough
A convicted killer who came to Britain has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years for the rape and attempted murder of a stranger he left for dead in an alleyway. Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, attacked the woman as she walked home in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in February. His trial heard...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters
Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
BBC
Leeds: Woman and child found dead in Holbeck flat
A woman and a child have been found dead in a flat in Holbeck, Leeds, police have confirmed. Officers were called to Cross Ingram Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised about the occupants' welfare. Formal identification has not yet been completed, but they are believed...
BBC
Neville Morrison death: Man jailed over 'senseless' killing of friend
A man who killed a "good-natured" father and grandfather during an altercation in Hull has been jailed. Neville Morrison, 53, was found fatally injured at an address in Roborough Close, Bransholme, on 6 March. James Hayman, 37, who had originally been charged with murder, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of...
BBC
Man arrested after approaching Queen's coffin
A man has been arrested after he approached Queen Elizabeth's coffin from a queue of mourners in Westminster Hall. He was arrested under the Public Order Act and was taken into custody, Metropolitan Police said. The incident in Parliament occurred at about 22:00 BST on Friday night, the force said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Danny Humble killing: Five teenagers jailed over Cramlington street attack
Five teenagers have been jailed for killing a man who was kicked and stamped to death while walking home. Danny Humble, 35 and a father of two, was "swarmed" as he lay on the ground during an altercation in Cramlington, Northumberland, in May 2021. Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way,...
BBC
Man who flew to UK to stalk woman he met online is jailed
A "perverse" American who flew to Manchester to harass a woman after threatening to murder her and rape her corpse has been jailed. Edward Best, from Chicago, became aggressive and obsessive after the pair's online relationship broke down, Greater Manchester Police said. The 26-year-old watched her home for 12 days...
Home Office refuses to speed up visa case of woman with terminal cancer
A great-grandmother and Windrush campaigner who has terminal cancer has begged the Home Office to resolve her immigration status before she dies, but it has refused to expedite her case. Eulalee Pennant, 64, of Jamaican heritage, arrived in the UK in 2001 and was granted a student visa. At one...
BBC
Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry. Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August. People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in...
BBC
Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder
Police in Aberdeenshire have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
BBC
Telford taxi driver who murdered family in fire refused parole again
A taxi driver who murdered two teenagers and their mother has for a second time been denied parole. Azhar Ali Mehmood, then 26, killed 16-year-old Lucy Lowe, the mother of his child, as well as her 17-year-old sister and mother Eileen Linda Lowe, 49. He was jailed for life in...
BBC
French police nab first-class wig gang suspects
A suspected gang of thieves who allegedly stole items worth €300,000 (£260,000) from first-class passengers on French trains has been captured. It is thought they stole luggage from passengers after sitting beside them on high-speed trains crossing the country. One man, aged 57, is said to have posed...
BBC
Murder victim's family welcome bid to axe not proven verdict
The family of a teenager who was murdered in 1992 have welcomed moves to abolish Scotland's not proven verdict. The body of Amanda Duffy, who was 19, was found on waste ground in Hamilton. Francis Auld stood trial but the case was found not proven by a jury and an...
BBC
Hollywood: Teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
A teenager has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The 16-year-old boy was found after being struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, Hollywood in Worcestershire at about 21:30 BST on Saturday. The vehicle involved had left the scene and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment,...
Comments / 0