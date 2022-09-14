Wilkes-Barre official not guilty of animal abuse
Wilkes Barre City Controller Darren Synder was found not guilty of animal cruelty charges after his appearance in Central Court Tuesday. Snyder had been accused of animal cruelty for allegedly hitting, slapping and yanking on his dogs leashes while he walked them along South Main Street last month. A video was taken at the time by a witness. Magisterial Judge David Barilla viewed that video and after hearing attorney arguments, made the not guilty ruling. Snyder still has a hearing later this month on a animal cruelty citation filed last month by Wilkes University police in a separate incident.
