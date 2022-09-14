Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
Queen’s funeral: state procession will see Elizabeth II remembered in Westminster Abbey service – latest updates
King Charles III, the royal family and world leaders will attend state funeral in London on Monday
Queen’s funeral - latest: Final hours of lying-in-state before Britain says farewell to Elizabeth II
Britain will today say its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – the country’s monarch who ruled for 70 years. The State Funeral is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965, and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony that will see Her Majesty’s coffin transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle.Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at the Abbey, with presidents, prime ministers among the 2,000-strong congregation.Transport for London has said it expects upwards of one million people to line the route in London,...
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to observe lying-in-state vigil
The Queen's grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, will observe a 15-minute vigil on Saturday at her lying-in-state. At King Charles' request, Princes William and Harry will both wear military uniform for the occasion. The brothers will be joined by Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II
People across the UK have observed a national moment of reflection to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The minute's silence was held ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday. The funeral, held in Westminster Abbey in London, will be screened in parks, squares and cinemas across the UK.
Biden and world leaders set to attend state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
US President Joe Biden will join a long slate of world leaders on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral inside London's Westminster Abbey, where royal pageantry will be on full display to pay tribute to a monarch whose rule spanned seven decades.
BBC
Man arrested after approaching Queen's coffin
A man has been arrested after he approached Queen Elizabeth's coffin from a queue of mourners in Westminster Hall. He was arrested under the Public Order Act and was taken into custody, Metropolitan Police said. The incident in Parliament occurred at about 22:00 BST on Friday night, the force said...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state
Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying in state.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Mourners, some of whom were in tears, complained to police that they had been “lied to” earlier in the night about the chances of being able to get into Westminster Hall.Albert, who joined the queue without a wristband at 10pm last night, was one of...
London locks down for the Queen's funeral: Police begin to close roads as up to 2M mourners are set to flood the capital in huge outpouring of grief and gratitude to Britain's longest reigning monarch - as stations, shops and restaurants all shut today
Police are starting to close roads in London this morning ahead of the Queen's funeral as motorists were warned to avoid driving in parts of the capital amid one of Britain's biggest transport operations in history. Road closures began to come in from 6am today on the A4 and the...
BBC
William and Harry lead historic coffin vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, have stood vigil around her coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. At King Charles's request, Prince Harry wore military uniform, for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry has worn civilian clothes at...
BBC
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Food left in lying-in-state queue donated to charity
Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state has been donated to charity. The Felix Project estimates it will collect more than 2 tonnes (2,000kg) of food due to people not being allowed to bring food into Westminster Hall. The food will be distributed...
BBC
After seven decades of constancy, a door swings shut
For two minutes today the drumming will cease, the pipers will fall silent, the march of boots on procession routes will still. For two minutes today, at the end of the funeral service in Westminster Abbey, before the national anthem is heard, before the coffin is taken away for committal and burial at Windsor, there will be silence.
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
