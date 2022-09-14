Topeka mayor, council approve city budget that raises overall property taxes but lowers mill levy

Topeka's adopted city budget for next year raises overall property taxes but lowers the city's property tax mill levy.

The mayor and city council voted 10-0 late Tuesday to adopt a $340.1 million budget aimed at reducing that levy by 1 mill, to 38.939 mills from this year's level of 39.939 mills.

Estimated city property tax revenue under the proposed budget would rise by 5.23%.

'It may seem small, but that's a lot'

Councilman Neil Dobler said it felt good to approve a budget that lowered the property tax levy by a mill.

"It may seem small, but that's a lot," he said.

A levy in the amount approved Tuesday would result in the assessment of $672 in city property taxes for a $150,000 house, according to a graphic on Page 14 of the 564-page budget.

The city is able to lower the mill levy yet increase property tax revenue because of an overall 8.5% increase in assessed property valuations in Topeka, interim city manager Bill Cochran said in a letter that can be found on Page 8 of the adopted budget.

"We believe that we're presenting you with a very good budget," Cochran told the mayor and council.

Council members made no amendments to that budget before approving it.

The mayor and council's reduction of the mill levy shows "that we're listening to the public and paying attention to their concerns," said Councilman and Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan.

He stressed that the city hasn't raised the mill levy for more than a decade. Before Tuesday, the mayor and council in each of the previous nine years adopted an annual budget anticipated to keep the city’s property tax mill levy the same.

Diversity and inclusion was a focus

The budget adopted Tuesday includes earmarking $130,000 for salary and non-health care benefits to create a new job for a city diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller said the city needs to make diversity and equity a priority as the city moves forward.

She warned against allowing that job to become a "token" position, as she said has happened in other communities.

City officials worked to adopt an outcome-based budget for 2023, in a new process aimed at opening a direct line of dialogue between the city and those who live in it.

The city of Topeka property tax levy is part of a total property tax bill that includes levies that help finance other government entities, including Shawnee County, Washburn University, public school districts and local transit, library and airport authorities.

Mayor, council members discuss proposal to create TIF district

The mayor and council also heard comments about the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce's request that the city establish a "South Topeka Redevelopment District" to allow for the use of tax-increment financing to encourage economic development in a specific area that includes the former White Lakes Mall, 3600 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

That mall been demolished "and we have a developer who is interested in developing this area, and so a request for a redevelopment district has been made," said interim city manager Bill Cochran.

No action was taken on the matter Tuesday.

Once the district were created, developers would be able to submit plans for projects in the area involved to be considered for TIF financing.

The city staff hopes to arrange for the mayor and council to consider the proposal to establish the TIF district in early October, Cochran said.

A current map of the proposed TIF district can be found accompanying the online version of this article. That district would include all property between S. Kansas Avenue, S.W. Topeka Boulevard, S.W. Croix and S.W. 37th streets, and some property to the east, south, west and northwest of that area.

A final map of the proposed TIF district will be made public before the mayor and council consider approving it, Cochran said.

The establishment of the TIF district would be aimed at bringing important positive change to what has been a "fairly blighted area," the mayor and council heard Tuesday from Curtis Sneden, the chamber's president.

The mayor and council also heard from a woman who said she thought she lived in the TIF district and feared that might result in her losing her home. The woman subsequently learned that her home wasn't in the area involved.

Councilman Brett Kell, who represents the area involved, said no homeowners would lose their homes because of the TIF district's establishment

How do TIF districts work?

TIF districts may be established in blighted areas as well as aging or underperforming areas that aren’t blighted. Kansas law also allows for additional approaches.

Here is how tax-increment financing works:

Officials determine how much property tax and sales tax revenue the property in a TIF district generated before the project.

Then, after the project begins, they determine how much property tax and sales tax revenue the property generates each year. The increase goes to pay off eligible types of development costs.

For example, if the city collected $100 annually in tax revenue before a TIF district was formed and $500 annually afterward, the $400 increase would go to help pay development costs,

Former councilman gains appointment

The mayor and council Tuesday also approved a consent agenda that included the appointment to the Topeka Planning Commission of Jeff Preisner, who served on the Topeka City Council from 2003 to 2011; and William Naeger, who has a law degree from Washburn University and is the brother of Councilwoman Hannah Naeger.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.