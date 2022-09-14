With speedway negotiations still on ice, Fair Board calls for fresh condition assessment

Nashville's Fair Commissioners Board is still waiting for details on a proposed deal to renovate the Fairgrounds Speedway, but in the meantime, the board said it will not operate on outdated information.

Nashville last took stock of the speedway's condition in 2016, but that report does not take into account the speedway's increased use — and therefore increased wear and tear — over the last six years, nor the impacts of inflation.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to formally request from Mayor John Cooper's administration an updated report as well as a legal review of Metro's speedway obligations under the charter.

The request comes after months of silence from city officials on the status of Nashville's negotiations with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the track and bring NASCAR Cup Series racing back to the fairgrounds.

Cooper announced a principle agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway's parent company Speedway Motorsports in December but has yet to release the details of the proposed contract.

"We know there's continued deterioration. We have to know how to make that safe if the Bristol deal does not go through," Board Chair Sheri Weiner said Tuesday. "We have to know what our options are. We have to know what the impact on the neighbors is going to be one way or the other, as well as the taxpayers. That's what our job is."

The city estimated at the time it would issue around $75 million in revenue bonds for the track's renovations, but that number has since gone up.

The 2023 Capital Improvements Budget — a municipal capital spending wish list — includes a request for $100 million in revenue bonds for "fairgrounds sites improvements."

With the support of Gov. Bill Lee, state lawmakers approved a $17 million grant for renovations to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway earlier this year. The grant is contingent on Nashville striking a deal with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the track.

The deal is required to undergo independent financial analysis by a sports finance consultant.

Weiner said she has yet to see the report.

Any final deal requires approval from the Board of Fair Commissioners, the Metro Sports Authority and Metro Council. Any demolition on the fairgrounds property also requires approval from at least 27 members of Metro's 40-person council or an amendment to the city's charter.

Weiner said the board will not be able to make a decision until all of the information requested is on the table.

"We have a neighborhood that's getting inundated with noise," she said. "We have taxpayers that don't want their tax bill to go up any higher. We've got to be mindful of all those things. And without adequate information — we can't make a decision in a vacuum."

Critics question deal's financials

The prospective deal has received pushback from communities surrounding the fairgrounds, who have cited concerns that NASCAR's return to the track would worsen already disruptive noise and traffic.

Former Metro Fair Board member Jason Bergeron — an outspoken critic of the deal — resigned in March to "prevent any future concerns" of conflict of interest as his employer GEODIS secured the naming rights to Nashville SC's stadium.

In his parting statements to the board, he said the deal as it stood in March was "grossly financially irresponsible, creating a black box of a facility that needs to feed itself with non-guaranteed revenue" that itself was "based on highly questionable revenue projections."

He also called for community involvement and for BMS to be held to the "same standards" as Nashville SC regarding community benefits guarantees. Bergeron continues to represent the Neighborhood Impact Advisory Committee regarding speedway policy discussions.

The Community Benefits Agreement between Nashville SC and Stand Up Nashville was the first of its kind in the city, encompassing binding commitments to affordable housing, child care and workforce protections.

BMS announced its intent to partner with six Nashville organizations in mid-December, agreeing to support local school programs and community development initiatives. The company also committed to pay full-time, part-time and event staff a $15.50 hourly minimum wage.

Critics have contended that these commitments lack accountability mechanisms.

Cassandra Stephenson covers Metro government for The Tennessean. Reach her at ckstephenson@tennessean.com. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.