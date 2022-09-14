Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with King Charles in a rare photo as they waited for the Queen's coffin together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. It's the first time the three have been pictured together since the Queen's death. They joined other royals at a private event to receive the Queen's coffin, Yahoo reported. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
Queen Elizabeth's funeral could be 'last we see' of Prince Andrew with family: royal expert
With King Charles III having ascended the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, there's a possibility her upcoming funeral will mark the last time Prince Andrew is seen with the rest of the royal family, according to one expert. Andrew stepped back from royal duties...
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry Cries & Wipe Away His Tears At Queen’s Service: Photos
Prince Harry got emotional during the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 14. Harry, 37, who wore his black mourning suit with his four military medals attached, was photographed wiping tears away shortly after the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin was carried away from Buckingham Palace for the final time. Meghan Markle, 41, could be seen standing next to her husband, intently reading the service pamphlet.
The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died
Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
William And Harry Don't Hold Back Their Grief At Queen Elizabeth's Procession
Tragically, this is not the first time Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, now Prince of Wales, have been photographed in a funeral procession for a loved one. The pictures of Harry and William following the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral procession became instantly famous because of the heartbreak so clearly captured on the two boys' faces. And the brothers scarcely appeared less emotional in the photos from the funeral procession for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Meghan Markle Curtsies as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall After Solemn Procession
Final bows. Meghan Markle greeted Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin at Westminster Hall with a respectful curtsy. The Suits alum, 41, followed behind the late monarch’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14, in a car as husband Prince Harry walked alongside Prince William, King Charles III and more. When the procession reached its destination, Meghan stood with Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, all of whom were dressed in black. As the coffin was carried into the chapel, the Duchess of Sussex dipped into a curtsey and bowed her head. Other members of the royal family gave the same admiring welcome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events: expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family. “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert...
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell
The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.・
Lady Louise's curtsey to the Queen: Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is joined by her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, as he is seen for the first time since the death of his grandmother the Queen
The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty's procession from Buckingham Palace. Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up...
Andrew's Position In The Cortege Procession Speaks Volumes About How The Family Views Him
The royal family is in mourning over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but the drama surrounding Prince Andrew remains the same. Earlier this year, he settled a lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused the prince of raping her when she was a teenager (via The New York Times). Since the highly publicized scandal, Andrew has largely stayed out of the public eye.
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0