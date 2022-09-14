ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Prince Harry Cries & Wipe Away His Tears At Queen’s Service: Photos

Prince Harry got emotional during the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 14. Harry, 37, who wore his black mourning suit with his four military medals attached, was photographed wiping tears away shortly after the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin was carried away from Buckingham Palace for the final time. Meghan Markle, 41, could be seen standing next to her husband, intently reading the service pamphlet.
The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
William And Harry Don't Hold Back Their Grief At Queen Elizabeth's Procession

Tragically, this is not the first time Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, now Prince of Wales, have been photographed in a funeral procession for a loved one. The pictures of Harry and William following the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral procession became instantly famous because of the heartbreak so clearly captured on the two boys' faces. And the brothers scarcely appeared less emotional in the photos from the funeral procession for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Meghan Markle Curtsies as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall After Solemn Procession

Final bows. Meghan Markle greeted Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin at Westminster Hall with a respectful curtsy. The Suits alum, 41, followed behind the late monarch’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14, in a car as husband Prince Harry walked alongside Prince William, King Charles III and more. When the procession reached its destination, Meghan stood with Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, all of whom were dressed in black. As the coffin was carried into the chapel, the Duchess of Sussex dipped into a curtsey and bowed her head. Other members of the royal family gave the same admiring welcome.
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner

Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
Lady Louise's curtsey to the Queen: Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is joined by her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, as he is seen for the first time since the death of his grandmother the Queen

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty's procession from Buckingham Palace. Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up...
Andrew's Position In The Cortege Procession Speaks Volumes About How The Family Views Him

The royal family is in mourning over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but the drama surrounding Prince Andrew remains the same. Earlier this year, he settled a lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused the prince of raping her when she was a teenager (via The New York Times). Since the highly publicized scandal, Andrew has largely stayed out of the public eye.
