Monroe man in possession of a gun at local high school sentenced to federal prison

A Monroe man who brought a gun to a local high school basketball game has been sentenced to federal prison.

Montrelle D. Jones, 21, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years ofsupervised release, on firearm charges.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.

These charges stem from an incident on January 14, 2022, when a Monroe Police Department officer who was working off-duty security at the Neville High School basketball game on the school campus was alerted by several individuals that there were a group of males fighting outside in front of the gym. As the off-duty officer made his way outside to break up the fight, he observed approximately 30 people gathering in the foyer of the gym.

The officer immediately went inside the foyer and observed Jones lift up his shirt with his left hand and saw he had a Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine secured in his waistband. The officer went to Jones and placed one hand on the weapon and the other on his shoulder and brought him to the nearest wall.

He placed Jones’ gun on the floor and took him into custody. At the time of Jones’ arrest, he was the subject of a court order which had been issued in Ouachita Parish on June 25, 2021 restraining him from harassing, stalking, orthreatening an intimate partner. That order included a finding that Jones was a credible threat to the physical safety of the intimate partner, which prohibited him from possessing any firearm or ammunition.