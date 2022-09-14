ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Tuesday game highlights: Norwich Tech rolls past rival Ellis Tech in boys soccer opener

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zenvo_0hv633uI00

The Norwich Tech boys soccer team blanked Ellis Tech, 5-0, in the season opener for both teams, and other highlights from Tuesday's games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbECE_0hv633uI00

Boys soccer

Michael George, Norwich Tech: Junior scored two goals to lift the Warriors to a season opening 5-0 victory against CTC rival Ellis Tech.

Cameron Maskaly, Norwich Tech: Junior dished out two assists in the Warriors 5-0 win over Ellis Tech.

Manoli Toromanidis, Norwich Tech: Warriors forward scored his first career goal in a win against Ellis Tech.

Ethan Lackner, Killingly: Senior poured in four goals to lift Killingly to a 7-0 victory over Tourtellotte.

Griswold football Griswold/Wheeler dominated its first game, after rough preseason. The real test is coming.

Harry Giambattista, Killingly: Senior tallied his second hat trick of the season and also added an assist as Killingly’s win against Tourtellotte.

John Fitzgibbons, Killingly: Freshman dished out three assists in Killingly’s 7-0 win over Tourtellotte.

Louis Hawkins, NFA: Junior had the lone goal in the Wildcats’ 3-1 loss against Stonington.

Boys cross country

Ethan Manfredi, NFA: Senior placed first overall with a time of 18:21.2 as the Wildcats swept St. Bernard and Putnam, 15-50.  Patrick Croughwell, Jesse Croteau , Ashton Croteau, and Robinson Meuse placed in the top five for NFA.

Girls cross country

Eliana Duclos, NFA: Senior finished first with a time of 22:03 as the Wildcats topped St. Bernard, 17-42. Wildcats junior Anna Ricketts was the runnerup in 24:50.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Tuesday game highlights: Norwich Tech rolls past rival Ellis Tech in boys soccer opener

IN THIS ARTICLE
