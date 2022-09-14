Read full article on original website
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
'Dancing with the Stars' premieres tonight: How to watch and what to know
The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Monday, Sept. 19, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+.
Right of Way review – eccentric short film collection roams around rural England
This compilation of short films about the English and their relationship to the countryside begins in the archives: seven films dating from the 1930s to 1980s, glimpses of how we lived then. All were filmed on what have become national trails: the long distance walks that came into being after the second world war in response to fears of developers concreting over every square foot of green and pleasant land.
