A rather fall-like stretch of weather has taken hold across New England, bringing a comfortable stretch of days. Friday starts cool in the low 40s to near 50 degrees. Locations throughout the Connecticut River Valley and higher in elevation across New Hampshire will drop into the 30s, producing patchy spots of frost. With high pressure over head, tranquil weather persists throughout Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The trend carries into Saturday and the day is slightly warmer. With an east-to-southeast wind, clouds push in, but the day is still pleasant.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO