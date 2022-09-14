Read full article on original website
Virginia Governor Seeks New Transgender Student Policies
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online Friday, say students' participation...
Sailor From Mass. Who Died at Pearl Harbor to Be Buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes more than 80 years after the attack that drew the U.S....
How and When the State of Mass. Will Return $3B in Excess Tax Revenue to Taxpayers
Massachusetts officials announced this week that $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will be returned to taxpayers. Now we're learning more about how and when that will happen. State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that she had certified the Baker administration's estimate of $2.94 billion in excess tax revenue that must be returned under the 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F. It's the second time the law will return money to Massachusetts residents.
Regulators Worried About Sports Betting False Start in Massachusetts
Bettors and sports fans are eagerly watching the Gaming Commission as it works to get legal sports betting up and running in Massachusetts, but regulators said Thursday that a quirk in the new law has created a big headache that is preventing the commission from laying out a timeline for when legal wagering might actually start here.
MBTA Orange Line, Green Line Extension Repairs Complete; Rides Resume Monday
The MBTA will reopen the Orange Line and Green Line Extension on Monday following the longest service closure on a rail line, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Sunday. The MBTA completed five years of improvements within the 30-day closure, Baker said during a press conference on Sunday. During that time,...
Last Sunday of Summer Will Be Breezy and Warm
We saw a fantastic day across the region Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s! We’re in store for a quiet and pleasant evening with southerly winds increasing which will keep temperatures from dropping off too much. Overnight, clouds will be on the increase as a cold front...
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
Thunderstorms, Cold Front Pushes Through Early This Week
The final Sunday of summer is upon us and much of the area will feel like summer with warm temperatures and a bit of humidity to go along with it. The big story today will be the summer warmth returning to the region, but that will be short lived as we track a back door cold front over northern New England slowly shifting southward during the day ushering in cooler temperatures behind it.
Mid-Air Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Colorado, Authorities Say
Three people are dead after two planes collided mid-air in Colorado Saturday, authorities said. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and the number of fatalities. No one with the sheriff’s office could be immediately reached Saturday for additional information. The collision was first reported at 8:54...
Week Ends With Early Taste of Fall, Rain Showers to Follow
A rather fall-like stretch of weather has taken hold across New England, bringing a comfortable stretch of days. Friday starts cool in the low 40s to near 50 degrees. Locations throughout the Connecticut River Valley and higher in elevation across New Hampshire will drop into the 30s, producing patchy spots of frost. With high pressure over head, tranquil weather persists throughout Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The trend carries into Saturday and the day is slightly warmer. With an east-to-southeast wind, clouds push in, but the day is still pleasant.
