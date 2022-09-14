WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — The wreckage from the floatplane that crashed and sank in Puget Sound is set to be recovered later this month. On Friday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said they will partner with the U.S. Navy to recover the wreckage. The Navy will use a remotely operated vehicle, a barge and a crane to gather the wreckage from the seafloor. Once the barge is outfitted and in place, it will be a 24/7 operation, NTSB officials said.

ACCIDENTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO