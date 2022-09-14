Read full article on original website
Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed floatplane off Washington state island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — The wreckage from the floatplane that crashed and sank in Puget Sound is set to be recovered later this month. On Friday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said they will partner with the U.S. Navy to recover the wreckage. The Navy will use a remotely operated vehicle, a barge and a crane to gather the wreckage from the seafloor. Once the barge is outfitted and in place, it will be a 24/7 operation, NTSB officials said.
'Big Tex' gets a new shirt for the 2022 State Fair
DALLAS - At the State Fair of Texas, you can enjoy food, fun, and entertainment all under the watchful eye of Big Tex, the fair's famous 55-foot cowboy statue. And this year, he's getting a new look. Check out the big unveiling of big Tex's brand new outfit, with some...
Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
Local Congressman proposes new fentanyl murder bill
SAN ANTONIO - A newly proposed bill from a local Congressman would make it felony murder to distribute fentanyl, resulting in someone's death. The bill was introduced by Congressman Tony Gonzales and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in U.S. adults between the ages of...
Governor Abbott celebrates that Texas leads in job growth
SAN ANTONIO - Governor Abbot celebrated three major employment milestones in Texas. Despite strong economic headwinds, Texas leads all states in non-farm jobs added over the past year. The other new records from the August report are in total employment and total labor force. Texas boasts a force of 14.6...
Conservatives, politicians and media stars convene near Houston to “win the culture war"
THE WOODLANDS — The worship space at Grace Woodlands church was peppered with red MAGA hats on Saturday, as young adults gathered to hear from leading conservatives often seen on Fox News. In the hallways, a few people pushed strollers and others weaved through the crowd to get to...
