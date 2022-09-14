ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Doña Ana Elementary students sent home as DASO responds to man barricaded in nearby home

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

This is story was updated at 10:18 a.m. to reflect changes from LCPS. The story was updated a second time at 11:30 a.m. after DASO detained a suspect.

LAS CRUCES – Doña Ana County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a man barricaded in his home near Doña Ana Elementary, causing that school to go into lockdown.

Kim Stewart, sheriff of Doña Ana County, confirmed that deputies were in the area and confirmed there was no direct threat to the school. Stewart said deputies were working around the 5000 block of Clavel Street in Doña Ana.

An email notification sent to parents said that deputies were using the elementary school parking lot as a staging ground. The email also noted that some students who utilized buses were taken to Vista Middle School to wait out the situation. Other students and staff already at the school were sheltering in place.

“There is staff at Doña Ana who are on site to receive students as they arrive,” the email said.

At about 10 a.m., a Las Cruces Public Schools spokesperson announced that all Doña Ana Elementary students had been relocated to Vista Middle School. In addition, the spokesperson said that LCPS was authorizing an early release for those students affected by the police standoff.

Parents, authorized guardians, and emergency contacts can pick up students from the gym at Vista Middle School with photo ID. The spokesperson asked parents to use the parking lot off Elks Drive.

For parents unable to pick up their children, those students could remain at the middle school through the end of the day.

At 11:30 a.m., Stewart told the Sun-News that DASO had arrested the barricaded man. Stewart said there were no injures and that the scene would be cleared in about an hour.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Doña Ana Elementary students sent home as DASO responds to man barricaded in nearby home

