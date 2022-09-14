Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for five suspects after a drug deal led to a shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for five suspects after they met for a drug deal that led to a shooting and left one man in critical condition. The incident happened at Cormorant Street at 11:36 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot...
Man shot, killed by police after struggle with officers
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been shot and killed by police after a brief struggle with officers. Police were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting involving a police officer. Chief William McManus said that police were initially...
WacoTrib.com
Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
Two people found inside stolen vehicle with gunshot wounds across street from church
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the east side after two victims were found inside what officers say was a stolen vehicle located across the street from a church. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Noblewood near the Wheatley Heights Sports...
news4sanantonio.com
Two dead from an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people, believed to be romantically involved, are dead following an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7600 block of Capstone Ridge on the East Side Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found a 41-year-old female in...
news4sanantonio.com
Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel
DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
KWTX
Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
KWTX
Waco man indicted after boy, 2, suffered broken legs and ribs arrested again in assault of 10-month-old girl
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man under indictment on allegations he broke a 2-month-old boy’s leg and ribs in 2019 is back in the McLennan County Jail after he admitted kicking a 10-month-old girl in the head earlier this month. Waco police arrested Donald Lee Tuerk Jr., 33,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 90, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving the wrong way on Highway 90 and crashing head-on with another vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Highway 90. The man, 30, was heading eastbound in the...
KSAT 12
Couple who died in alleged murder-suicide identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide. The man and woman, who police say were married, have been identified as Carlos Bautista and Yolanda Gisela Lopez,...
KWTX
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have arrested Norman Nyamandi, 19, in connection to an early morning fatal crash Saturday morning. Waco Police Department officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 17 to the 3100 block of South 3rd Street. According to police, Nyamandi was behind the wheel when...
KSAT 12
Sentence handed down for man who distributed meth in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the San Antonio area has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Roberto Ignacio Sanchez Benitez, 51, learned his sentence last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal authorities said Benitez...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder after shooting family member’s boyfriend in Medical Center apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a family member’s boyfriend at a Medical Center apartment complex is now charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police. Isaiah E. Acosta, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting...
KWTX
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014. On Friday, Sept. 9, the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after he shot and killed his relative's boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he shot and killed a man Monday on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Alvin Alfunzo...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
KWTX
Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street. Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KWTX
Central Texas man accused of using mini spy camera to record girls in bathroom
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Francis Codianna, 38, a man accused of using a mini spy camera to record two stepdaughters and his mother-in-law in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies responded to a disturbance at 200...
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
