ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Waco, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Two dead from an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people, believed to be romantically involved, are dead following an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7600 block of Capstone Ridge on the East Side Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found a 41-year-old female in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel

DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
DEL RIO, TX
KWTX

Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#North Side#Shooting#Homicides#Violent Crime#Hollywood Park Police#U S Marshals#Loop 1604
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Couple who died in alleged murder-suicide identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide. The man and woman, who police say were married, have been identified as Carlos Bautista and Yolanda Gisela Lopez,...
KWTX

Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have arrested Norman Nyamandi, 19, in connection to an early morning fatal crash Saturday morning. Waco Police Department officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 17 to the 3100 block of South 3rd Street. According to police, Nyamandi was behind the wheel when...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Sentence handed down for man who distributed meth in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the San Antonio area has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Roberto Ignacio Sanchez Benitez, 51, learned his sentence last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal authorities said Benitez...
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man accused of using mini spy camera to record girls in bathroom

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Francis Codianna, 38, a man accused of using a mini spy camera to record two stepdaughters and his mother-in-law in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies responded to a disturbance at 200...

Comments / 0

Community Policy