Price, UT

USU Extension Fall Gardening Classes for residents

The USU Extension Office in both Carbon and Emery Counties is hosting informational gardening classes in September and October. They would like to invite members of the community to attend these events to receive information on how to prep gardens for the Fall Season. The first event is entitled, Prepping...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
Carbon volleyball falls in five sets to Manti on the road

The Carbon Dino volleyball team played their final non-region match on Thursday when they traveled to Manti to face the Templars. Going five grueling sets the Templars and the Dinos fought back and forth but in the end it was Manti coming out on top 3-2. Carbon had climbed up...
MANTI, UT

