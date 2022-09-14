ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 14

Snooker
4d ago

Stop with all the name changes. They are not asylum seekers they are ILLEGALS here for a free ride in life at taxpayers expense.

Reply(2)
16
wheresmine
4d ago

He’s calling out the national guests. Are you kidding us? What a loser for governor. So, Chicago gets illegals, ships some out of Chicago, yet thousands pour into Texas and Arizona weekly, oh, there are no words for this governor. I’m in another state right now looking for a house. We’re outta Illinois

Reply
11
Joe the man
4d ago

lol. come on fat man you expect other states to take them. come to illinois the worst state in the country. welcome

Reply
6
Related
wsiu.org

State Week: Unpacking the SAFE-T Act

Republicans are using a new state law to raise concerns about crime. They point to Democrats' passage of what has become known as the SAFE-T Act and specifically a provision to end cash bail in Illinois starting next year. They claim it will lead to dangerous criminals being released and put communities at risk.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Fri, Sept. 16 at 7:30pm – CapitolView

CapitolView on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors REDCO and Cape Air. This week we’re joined by special guests Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois and Kent Redfield, Emeritus Political Science Professor at the University of Illinois- Springfield. WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT:. With the November...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Court docs: Indiana man beaten with frying pan, broom after responding to woman’s ‘despondent’ text message

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The text messages made him think a friend and her infant son were in danger. And when a 61-year-old St. Joseph County man arrived to help, he was tied up, gagged and beaten for several hours. Now, 28-year-old Mariah Conn-Wilhelm faces multiple charges, including criminal confinement, armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily […]
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wsiu.org

Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure

Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
CARBONDALE, IL
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Politics State#Politics Governor
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy