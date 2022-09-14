Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Restaurant Review: Pizza at The Local 104
Sue Stadler, LFP Elementary/Kellogg/Shorecrest graduate, enjoys a mushroom pizza at The Local 104 where she was having supper with her mother, Anne Stadler. Anne talked with Chef Tony Vujovich, co-owner of The Local 104. Chef Tony is truly the KING of local food!! Awesome supper at Local 104!!. He uses...
rentonreporter.com
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Haul Crawl Ball, Ballet, and Food Delivery
Help celebrate Parking Day with the Downtown Tacoma Partnership this Friday. Haul Crawl Ball in a Stall will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Pacific Avenue between 8th and 9th Street. You can take a photo with Santa and even challenge him to a game of J.O.Y. Learn more here.
foodgressing.com
Fairmont Olympic Hotel Restaurant: The George Seattle [Review]
The George is the new signature restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Seattle Hotel. The restaurant was part of the $25 million restoration plan that the hotel underwent beginning January 2020 which included elevating the main lobby, a new signature restaurant, improved event spaces, a trendy main bar; a hidden bar-behind-a-bookcase and more.
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
The Suburban Times
Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors
Submitted by Inspireworks Productions. On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.
secretseattle.co
Visit Some Of The Best Seattle Museums For Free This Weekend
The annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is back this weekend and some of the best Seattle museums are participating. In the mood to enrich your life with some art and culture this weekend? This Saturday, September 17, 2022 you can get one free admissions ticket of your choice from several museums in Seattle and the surrounding area. The ticket is good for one person plus their guest. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
luxury-houses.net
Gig Harbor residence, warm & inviting home by Scott Edwards Architecture
Gig Harbor Residence designed by Scott Edwards Architecture is a stunning one-story home which harmonious with the nature surrounding. Indeed, the juxtaposition between the tall firs and the linearity of the home ground it within the larger forest context and speak to what SEA’s clients love most about the site. The result is a cozy and inviting home that encourages enjoyment of both the custom interior and the picturesque exterior.
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
southseattleemerald.com
Next Gen | Sleepover
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist
Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood actor lands lead role in new ‘Conjuring the Beyond’ movie
Three years ago, Lynnwood local Jon Meggison would have laughed at you if you told him that he would go on to star in films. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he found himself out of work as a Seattle print model, his agency suggested he try acting. And from there, the 29-year-old’s career took off.
