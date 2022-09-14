ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushland, TX

Highland Park volleyball team continues to soar

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

There's no shortage of talented and successful volleyball teams in the Texas Panhandle.

The Bushland Lady Falcons are the defending 3A state champions and look just as fierce this year. The West Plains Wolves are 23-3 entering Tuesday night and one of the top ranked teams in 4A. Randall, Pampa and Hereford are all having outstanding seasons as well.

But don't ever forget that the Highland Park Lady Hornets are still here and still making noise.

Highland Park pulled off a hard-fought sweep of Palo Duro on Tuesday 25-21, 25-18, 25-23. The win moved the Lady Hornets to 21-7 overall on the season and continued to show that they belong in the conversation for top teams in the Panhandle.

And they're doing it while playing through a brutal non-district schedule.

"The last two weeks we've played Pampa, who is a 4A, Canyon who is a 4A, Caprock 5A and PD is 5A too," head coach Matt Taylor said. "We've had a grueling two weeks. Those teams that push us are going to push us to be better when we get to the playoffs."

The Lady Hornets went 36-9 and reached the 2A state semifinals. In the Covid-affected 2020 season, Highland Park stumbled to a 9-13 record before improving to 26-13 last year. Now, HP sits in a good position with one last non-district match against Tulia before beginning District 1-2A play Sept. 24 against Memphis.

See who made the list of top five six-man teams in the Texas Panhandle after three weeks

"I would say we're exceeding (expectations)," Taylor said. "These girls show up every day and work their tails off in practice. I've got 12 seniors who have stuck with it all four years of high school and it's shown."

Shown indeed. Mercedes Harton recently surpassed 1,500 career assists and passed the 500 dig mark on Tuesday against the Dons. Kierra Kosechata just surpassed 500 career digs as well and Melanie Koval was recently named AGN Athlete of the Week. That just goes to show how complete the Lady Hornets' lineup is.

"We've all been playing together for so long," Harton said. "I think that really helps us push through those tough moments. It makes every game mean a lot more because you never know when your last one is going to come. I think it's pretty special for all of us."

Here's a look at the Amarillo Globe-News high school football rankings: Week 3

Friona, West Texas Stinnett and the rest of District 1-2A aren't going to just roll over. Those teams will give Highland Park all it can handle. If the Lady Hornets can reach their potential, though, there may be no stopping them.

"The sky is the limit with them," Taylor said. "They push themselves every day and push each other every day in practice. The sky is the limit with this group."

While one could say there's no telling how far Highland Park can go, Harton actually has the answer for that question.

"The ceiling is State," she said. "I think we can make it. I think we have the talent and the capability along with the team chemistry. I think state is all that we're looking for and I think that we'll make it."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Highland Park volleyball team continues to soar

