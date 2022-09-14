Morgan County residents interested in the new bivalent Covid-19 booster shot have multiple chances to get one over the next few months. Morgan County Health Department Director of Nursing Jacquie Berringer says to come on in during the health department’s regular vaccine schedule time to get the bivalent booster. Berringer says the Health Department is hitting the road with it over the month: “We are also going to be taking the bivalent booster with us over to the Bowl when we go over there for the Flu Bowl on October 6th & 7th. Then, we are also taking it with us when we go to First Christian Church on October 12th for the drive-thru.”

MORGAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO