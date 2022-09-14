Read full article on original website
Matt Braner
4d ago
75 grand for jacksonville that money will disappear just shuffling the papper work. none of it will make it to the streets. 🤣 🤣 🤣
wlds.com
LLCC, Cass County Officials Look For Ways to Boost Enrollment at Beardstown LLCC Campus
Stakeholders in Lincoln Land Community College in Cass County are coming together to explore ways to boost enrollment at the satellite campus in Beardstown. According to the Cass County Star-Gazette, Cass County Board Chairman Michael Barnett recently met with Lincoln Land President Dr. Charlotte Warren and several other LLCC officials to discuss the center’s declining student enrollment and costs. Barnett’s report to the board was that the center offered 8 Fall classes but had only 16 students apply for classes causing none of the classes to officially make.
wlds.com
Murphys Honored With M.A.D.D. Legacy Award
The Illinois chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its 13th annual Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner in Springfield this past Saturday. The MADD Hero Awards are presented to officers, prosecutors, and community partners across the state for excellence in their field. This event is made possible, in part, through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
wlds.com
Greenfield Band Program Needing More Instruments
One Greene County school is needing more music. The Greenfield School District’s Music Department is putting out an all points bulletin for instruments. The Music Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday they are running out of instruments. Anyone who has a trumpet or trombone in their closet and...
wlds.com
Municipalities Receive Final Traunch of ARPA Funds from the State
More than 1,200 municipalities received notification from the state on Wednesday that they will receive a portion of $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Jacksonville received their second traunch of $1.265 million. A full list of each municipality and...
wlds.com
Roodhouse Public Library Gets New Director
The Roodhouse Public Library has a new director. Tracy Wells was hired at the beginning of the month to take over the position. Long-time director Becky Clemons retired at the end of last month after several years. The Library Board had been looking for a new director since June. According...
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
wlds.com
Greene Co. Health Dept. Touts New Mobile App
The Greene County Health Department announced that the county has a new mobile app to provide residents of the county a variety of alerts and communication. The mobile app is a collaboration with the Health Department and all other lead agencies in the county to keep residents more informed. Health...
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
wlds.com
Bluffs Seeking OSLAD Grant to Renovate Lewis Park
The Village of Bluffs is seeking a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to update one of its most used parks. Bluffs is applying for a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant through IDNR to update Lewis Park at the center of the village. The grants are given to communities to help acquire and develop land to be used for public parks and open spaces.
wlds.com
JPD Aims for Full Body Camera Usage by January 1 Thanks to Grant Funding
The Jacksonville Police Department is moving farther ahead of schedule when it comes to complying with new body camera requirements. The Jacksonville City Council approved a request by Chief Adam Mefford to allow him to purchase the previously approved cameras Monday night. The cameras had been approved but were not anticipated to be purchased until the next fiscal year after the department was denied grant funding to help offset the costs earlier this year.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
advantagenews.com
Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot
An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
wlds.com
New Bivalent Covid-19 Booster Shot Available in Morgan County
Morgan County residents interested in the new bivalent Covid-19 booster shot have multiple chances to get one over the next few months. Morgan County Health Department Director of Nursing Jacquie Berringer says to come on in during the health department’s regular vaccine schedule time to get the bivalent booster. Berringer says the Health Department is hitting the road with it over the month: “We are also going to be taking the bivalent booster with us over to the Bowl when we go over there for the Flu Bowl on October 6th & 7th. Then, we are also taking it with us when we go to First Christian Church on October 12th for the drive-thru.”
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
newschannel20.com
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
wlds.com
Speeks Turns Down Winchester, Search Still On For New Winchester Police Chief
The City of Winchester is still without a police chief. The Winchester City Council voted to extend an offer for the full time position to former Roodhouse Police Chief and current Secretary of State Police Officer Steve Speeks at their September monthly meeting. Via text message over the weekend, Mayor...
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
Some Swansea residents oppose proposal to build new 274 rental homes, fearing it will hurt community
Many residents of Swansea, Illinois are concerned over a new project to build rental homes in their community. The proposed plan consists of building 274 rental homes on nearby land that is currently agricultural.
Comments / 1