Not guilty plea entered by York woman accused of drug possession
YORK – Tiara Savage, 38, of York, is accused of methamphetamine possession at Recharge Lake and is facing a felony charge in York County District Court. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol at Recharge Lake, which is described in court documents as being a place where the sheriff’s department “has had a multitude of documented cases and calls for service pertaining to the illegal use of controlled substances, unlawful discharges of firearms, assaults, vandalism and other illegal acts.”
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Wonderline -- Readers ask about jail, playground, commissioner seat
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I read with great interest the story about the ongoing number of inmates in our county jail. Have the county commissioners had a discussion about using ARPA money to build a new jail?. A: They have not had that discussion.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in York
Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.
Class C No.1 Gothenburg takes team title at Fillmore Central XC
GENEVA – The Gothenburg Swede boys cross country team came to Hidden Hills Golf Course for the Fillmore Central invite on Thursday as the No. 1 team in Class C. They left having protected that ranking winning the meet title. The Swedes edged Class C No. 2 Lincoln Christian...
Spirited York upset bid falls short against top-5 Scottsbluff 20-17
YORK – One week after going on the road to face Class B No. 1 Bennington, the schedule didn’t ease up for the York Dukes as the Scottsbluff Bearcats – ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star – strolled into Levitt Stadium on Friday night.
Dukes sweep Wildcats and Cardinals in gauntlet at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Harvest Festival Volleyball Tournament is loaded with six ranked teams, five from Class C-1 and the No. 5 Class B York Dukes. There are no upsets in this tournament as all the teams here have already proven themselves early in the year. The York Dukes...
Broncos hang tough with Sutton in volleyball but fall 3-1
SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos hit the road Thursday night to take on SNC rival Sutton, ranked No. 5 in Class C-2 in the Lincoln Journal Star. Centennial hung tough with Sutton all night long but ultimately came up just shy of pulling the upset in a 27-25, 25-27, 21-25, 21-25 loss as the Fillies improved to 12-1. Karley Naber paced the Bronco attack with 11 kills, followed by 10 from Cambria Saunders. Cora Payne added six kills on 15 swings, while Catelynn Bargen had five winners, Averie Stuhr tallied three and Ella Wambold finished with two.
