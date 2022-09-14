Read full article on original website
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
WCTV
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
10NEWS
Authorities looking for woman with missing 2-year-old
MONTICELLO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child alert was issued for a Jefferson County 2-year-old possibly last seen with an 18-year-old woman and an unknown man, according to a news release. Kyson Washington was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper in the area of the 1400...
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
WJHG-TV
Fire damages home and RV in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire in Panama City Beach damaged a home and an RV Friday morning on Pine Tree Avenue. Fire officials said that the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire, and Navy Fire worked to put out the fire.
WCTV
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County
One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.
Bonifay PD investigating overnight homicide
UPDATE: September 18, 2022 7:53 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The identity of the man who died in the Saturday night shooting in Bonifay is now known. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, the victim was 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough. In their article, the Advertiser said McCullough’s family is hoping someone will come […]
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 15, 2022
Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
WCTV
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
holmescounty.news
Fatal shooting victim identified, family seeks answers
The family of 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough hopes that someone will come forward with information that could identify the gunman who left McCullough for dead late Saturday night. Bonifay Police Department (BPD) is investigating the homicide. “We loved him even though he sometimes veered off and did his own thing. He...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
WCTV
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. A few showers or brief thundershowers possible this evening, mainly over the southeastern parts of the Big Bend and near the coast. Otherwise, milder with lows in the low 70s.
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
wdhn.com
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
WJHG-TV
Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bay County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the driver, a 34-year-old Fountain man, was driving on Suzie Lane just south of French Lane Drive. Officials say the driver ended up losing control of the SUV causing the vehicle’s right side to collide with a tree. FHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
