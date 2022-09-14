NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The US Coast Guard wants to connect with the New Haven community. “It’s very important because we live in the community. We serve the community. We are out and about on a regular basis interacting with the community on a daily basis, so we want them to feel comfortable and understand what we do on a regular basis,” said Captain Eva Van Camp.

