Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
Eyewitness News
Schools react to vague social media threat
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - School districts around the state reacted to a vague threat to an unidentified school in Connecticut. Districts in Southington, Watertown, and Plymouth said they were made aware of a threatening social media post. In Southington, the district canceled all outdoor activities until it got to the...
Eyewitness News
US Coast Guard holds rescue demonstration, seeking recruits
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The US Coast Guard wants to connect with the New Haven community. “It’s very important because we live in the community. We serve the community. We are out and about on a regular basis interacting with the community on a daily basis, so we want them to feel comfortable and understand what we do on a regular basis,” said Captain Eva Van Camp.
Eyewitness News
Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Second human case of West Nile virus in CT this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that a second Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile virus. DPH announced the season’s first case of West Nile Virus the first week of September. DPH said it is a male victim from New Haven...
Eyewitness News
Two attempted robberies at Webster Banks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Webster banks were held up today in two different Connecticut town. The suspect appears to have a penchant for Webster banks. The Webster bank on North Main Street in West Hartford was hit this morning. 40 minutes later, another one was held up in nearby Simsbury.
Eyewitness News
93 year old resident brings joy to Simsbury town
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in Simsbury is making sure everyone feels like a part of the neighborhood. If Simsbury were to name it’s streets after their most popular resident, It wouldn’t be called David Drive. Alfred Daniels is a 93 year old resident who makes sure...
Eyewitness News
One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford
Hartford Fire Department responded to Blue Hills Avenue earlier today for a report of a fire. Police respond to two armed robberies in Terryville. Two gas stations in Terryville were robbed Saturday night. SCIENCE SUNDAY: Kinetic sculpture. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Mark Dixon learns about a kinetic sculpture in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eyewitness News
Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local vendors, caramel apples, rides, and camels are just a handful of the things thousands of people across New England and beyond were getting a glance of on Friday as the 104th annual Big E got underway. One couple from Longmeadow, Dennis and Bonnie Bitzer, attended the opener for the seventh straight time.
Eyewitness News
Serious motorcycle accident shuts down route 72 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:00pm this evening, Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle accident on RT 72 eastbound, in the area of Exit 4, in Plainville. EMS, the local fire department, and the Plainville Police Department responded to the scene, according to state police. Serious injuries have been...
Eyewitness News
Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
Eyewitness News
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Peter was shot and killed on duty. He was 47 years old. Over the last 18 years, his family and friends have tried to honor him by doing what he loved. Each year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
New Haven Grand Prix returns after two years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - After a two year break due to Covid, a popular, late summer festival was back in New Haven. The New Haven Grand Prix, a series of six twilight bike races with professional and amateur cyclists racing around the downtown green, at speeds between 25 and 40 miles per hour, returned this Friday.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Local events bringing an early taste of fall
(WFSB) - Time to start thinking of those weekend plans. From festivals and food to fun on the farm, there are lots of local events you’ll want to add to your plans. Over 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues. Reservations required for the 1-mile drive through...
Eyewitness News
Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
Eyewitness News
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield Police say a suspect stole a vehicle on Pearl Street, and led them on a high speed pursuit down 190 eastbound. The suspect was involved in multiple crashes while on the expressway. The first crash took on 190 near the area of Phoenix Ave. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Big E gets underway today; Dropkick Murphys hit the stage tonight
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. The annual fair runs from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday. Last minute preparations were under...
Comments / 1