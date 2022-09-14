Read full article on original website
'The detective work is fun': History Nebraska examines oldest Husker football footage
LINCOLN, Neb. — Every Nebraska Cornhuskers football game has dozens of cameras capturing the action. One hundred years ago, that wasn’t the case. To catch the game, you had to be there. But as History Nebraska discovered this year, that doesn't mean you can't see it a century...
Nebraska Football: More staff changes rumored to be on the way
The Nebraska football team was dominated on Saturday morning and afternoon by an Oklahoma team that was simply too well coached and had too much talent for the Huskers to stay within a couple of touchdowns for long. Of course, while most Nebraska football fans who were staring reality in...
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
Stukenholtz: Weird Week in Lincoln Changes Everything
Oklahoma loss is least of Nebraska’s problems – season starts in two weeks
Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week. The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium
Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
Nebraska’s Interim Football Coach Puts Hold On 59-Year Tradition
Mickey Joseph, who was named interim football coach at Nebraska following Scott Frost's dismissal last weekend, is making a statement to his football team. During his collegiate career at Nebraska (1988 through 1991), Joseph rushed for over 1,000 yards and threw for just over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. *The...
CBS Sports
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 6 Oklahoma is 15 minutes away from handing Nebraska perhaps the worst loss in program history. The Sooners lead 49-7 entering the fourth quarter on Saturday in the first game since the Cornhuskers fired coach Scott Frost last weekend following a stunning loss to Georgia Southern. The Sooners scored...
Jim Naveau: Nebraska pays price once again
Nebraska fired Scott Frost two games into his fifth season as its football coach on Sunday because his teams were much below average at winning games as often as Cornhuskers Nation expects. In firing Frost, Nebraska made itself above average in another way. But it wasn’t a good way.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach
After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
College Football Odds: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Oklahoma Sooners will travel to Lincoln to take on the struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes an Oklahoma-Nebraska prediction and pick, laid out below. Oklahoma has...
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
KETV.com
Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony
OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
