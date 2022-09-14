Where can you pick your own apples in Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An apple a day? You’d better find an orchard right away!
Move over, pumpkin spice. It’s time to embrace apple pie, apple cider and maybe an apple turnover or two.
We’ve compiled a list of pick-your-own orchards to get you into the fall season. And, while you’re out, be sure to check out the state’s stunning fall foliage.
Here are places to pick your own apples in Connecticut, according to Visit New England:
Location: 250 Calhoun St., Washington Depot
Hours: General hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call (860) 868-2777 for more information.
Price: Not noted online
Beardsley’s Cider Mill and Orchard
Location: 278 Leavenworth Rd./Route 110, Shelton
Hours: Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after Sept. 10
Price: $20 cash per peck
Location: 483 Matson Hill Rd., South Glastonbury
Hours: Visitors are asked to call (860) 633-2789 for picking information
Price: Not noted online
Location: 125 Plumbtrees Rd.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays
Price: $12, $20 and $40
Location: 108 Crystal Pond Rd., Eastford
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays
Price: Not noted online, call (860) 974-1150
Location: 29 Bushy Hill Rd., Granby
Hours: Begins, weather permitting, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and will end Sept. 18
Price: Not noted online
Location: 251 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire
Hours: Visitors are asked to call ahead at (203) 282-7985.
Price: Not noted online
Location: 12 Orchard Ln., Gales Ferry
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays
Price: Each person taller than three feet must purchase a single bag, or share a larger bag in order to enter. A one-fourth bag is $12 (one picker), a half peck is $20 (two pickers) and $30 for a peck (four pickers). Sharing a bag larger than a group size requires $5 per person.
Location: 160 Munger Lane, Bethlehem
Hours: Call (203) 266-7721
Price: $12 for a half peck, $22 for a peck and $35 for a bushel. Parking at “The Hilltop” comes with a $5 optional donation.
Location: The orchards have two locations — 2876 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke. in Southington, and 336 Long Bottom Rd. in Southington
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Price: $14 for a half peck, $25 for a peck and $44 for a half bushel
Location: 291 North Bride Brook Rd., East Lyme
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, weekdays are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm recommends reserving a time online .
Price: $2 per pound
Location: 451 Sport Hill Rd.
Hours: Opens for season at 9 a.m. Sept. 17, market and animal farm open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Price: Not noted online
