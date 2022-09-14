Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday.

Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club.

Officials said the 69-year-old man was found floating in the water around 8:30 a.m.

He was staying at one of the hotels in the area and had told his wife he was going for a swim about 15 minutes before he was found dead.

Officials are not sure if his death was due to rough surf, a medical issue or trauma.

